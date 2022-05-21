Beyond the Game: Shaping the Next Generation of Athlete Investors

Marketing, brand development, and investing are the names of the game at this weekend’s athlete-focused networking retreat in Miami hosted by Revolving Mind Media.

Athletes and entrepreneurship collided this weekend in Miami at the Beyond the Game, a networking retreat, hosted by Revolving Mind Media.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Revolving Mind has three principal areas of focus: marketing, investments, and events. The marketing arm is a full-service agency whose clients are split 50-50 between brands and professional athletes. In 2019, RM launched an investment entity that backs small and medium-sized businesses. Recently, RM created Revolving Mind Events, an event planning company whose focus is to teach athletes and the people around them about life outside of the game and the many opportunities that come with it.

The Beyond the Game event was convened to bring together a wide range of pro athletes who have a desire to learn more about ways they can invest their money and build something special for the long haul. The retreat includes presentations, one-on-one activities, and group dinners with featured entertainment.

“We have always been confident in this event and knew there would be an incredible amount of interest from both athletes and businesses,” said Aaron Zack, Co-founder of Revolving Mind Events, in an official release. “Our team has a passion for making sure that athletes are prepared after their playing days are over. This opportunity is setting them up to be professionals on and off the field.”

Companies attending this weekend’s conference include Scholly, Wilkinson Wealth Management, McKee & Associates, Satori Capital, Casoro Group, GDS Wealth Management, and Field Financial Strategies.

“I hope that much like the name of the conference, I hope it helps people zoom out a little bit and think about their life and opportunities beyond the game,” said Sunny Vanderbeck in a phone interview. “This can have tremendous impact on other people as leaders, businesspeople, and athletes. The extraordinary impact that athletes have on the field, they can now bring that through all parts of their life.”

Among the athletes in attendance were former Seahawks and Raiders Pro Bowl linebacker KJ Wright, Atlanta Falcons running back and former Chiefs Super Bowl champ Damian Williams, and Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith.

“You never know when your time will come so something that’s really important to me is having my money working for me,” Wright, who won Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle, told Boardroom. “It doesn’t matter how much money you have, if you’re not responsible with it and you don’t know how to make it work for you, that money will not last. No matter what year you’re in and no matter what level you’re at, you still have room to learn.”