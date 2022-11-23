Belgium vs. Canada Odds, Prediction & Best Bet: 2022 World Cup

This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins in less than a week. One of the first matches of the tournament takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 23 between Belgium and Canada.

Belgium would love to open the tournament with a victory after finishing third at the 2018 World Cup. On the other hand, Canada are hungrier than ever as they’re set to make their first tournament appearance in 36 years.

So, can Belgium pick up where they left off four years ago with a tournament-opening victory, or will the Canadians’ World Cup return be too much for their opponents to handle?

Belgium vs. Canada Match Info

2022 FIFA World Cup — Group F

Belgium (0-0-0) vs. Canada (0-0-0)

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Coverage: Fox

Belgium vs. Canada Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Belgium: (-190) | Canada: (+500) | Draw: (+330)

Spread: Belgium: -1 (+135) | Canada: +1 (+165)

Total: 2.5 – Over: (-136) | Under: (+110)

Team to Score the First Goal: Belgium: (-250) | Canada: (+210) I No goals: (+1300)

Belgium enters this contest as the clear favorite per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 2 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 2.5 goals, with the over being favored at -136 odds.

Belgium-Canada Prediction & Pick

While Canada’s World Cup return should be celebrated, they’re in over their heads this time around. Not only Belgium is the current -125 favorite to win Group F (Canada sits last at +1100), but also owns the ninth-best odds (+1700) to win the entire tournament.

With World Cup experience and skills being on the favorite’s side, I’m backing Belgium to win.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Belgium 2, Canada 1

Canada vs. Belgium Betting Trends

Belgium placed third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Canada did not qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Belgium is 3-1-1 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

Canada is 2-1-2 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

This is the first-ever head-to-head matchup between Belgium and Canada.

Canada-Belgium Best Bet

Again, Canada has too much to prove to be trusted in this matchup. A 36-year World Cup absence is no joke, and the Canadians now have to go up against the team that placed third in 2018. Until Canada can consistently hang with the big dogs, this is Belgium’s game to lose.

BET: Belgium ML (-190)

— Devon Platana

