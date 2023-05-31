How Bay Frazier Leveled Up the Business of Basketball

Bay Frazier, VaynerBasketball’s first-ever President and CEO, sits down with Rich Kleiman on ‘Out of Office.’ Together, they talk about the business of basketball and his instrumental role in advising Carmelo Anthony as he built an empire on and off the court.

Bay Frazier has worked side-by-side with Carmelo Anthony for years, helping to architect one of the most aspirational business empires among NBA stars. Now, the newly appointed President and CEO of the next evolution of VaynerSports — VaynerBasketball — sits down for one of his first-ever interviews.

In this week’s episode of Out of Office, Rich Kleiman welcomes a man who “if you are in the industry [of basketball], you know well. But if you are a consumer or a fan of the industry, you may not know at all, and that is by design.”

Together, they dive deep into the business of basketball. Frazier was deeply embedded in the Baltimore basketball scene, watching Len Bias, Reggie Lewis, and Muggsy Bogues as he was growing up. But it was a chance meeting with a young hooper that changed his trajectory. Carmelo Anthony was a rising star, and when he was 15, Frazier escorted him to put on show after show for college coaches.

During that time, he crossed paths with some of the biggest names in the business, including NBA super-agent Bill Duffy and Nike exec Sonny Vaccaro. As Frazier learned a new playbook — the Xs and Os of business — he prepared to serve alongside Anthony, who was launching his Hall of Fame career. However, along the way, Frazier blazed a new path for the right-hand man as his impact laid in his invisibility.

Now, he seeks to bring that one-of-a-kind experience to usher the next generations of ballers in his new position as the head of VaynerBasketball.

Rich and Bay sit down for a wide-ranging conversation that spans the following:

The Baltimore basketball scene

Frazier’s mentors and how they taught him the architecture of building the business beyond the court

The advice he gives to younger players about navigating the difficult decisions they’ll confront

The evolution of business opportunities for student-athletes under NIL and how social media plays a critical role

How he linked up with the VaynerSports crew and the boxes he had to confirm were checked before taking the position as VaynerBasketball’s first President and CEO

… and much more.