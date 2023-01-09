Bad Bunny to Executive Produce Netflix Adaptation of YA Novel

The Puerto Rican superstar is part of an all-star production team tasked with bringing the YA novel sensation eOne’s They Both Die at the End to Netflix.

No one — and we mean no one — had a bigger 2022 than Bad Bunny.

The Latin trap rap star brought Latin music to the global forefront with his smash release Un Verano Sin Ti. At the year’s end, he had rewritten the music industry’s history books, setting records for everything from Spotify streams (18.5 billion) to tour grossing ($435 million USD) in a calendar year. Not to mention his coveted collection with Adidas.

Now, he’s taking his talents to Netflix where he will be part of a supergroup of producers bringing the New York Times bestselling young adult novel They Both Die at the End to the platform, according to an exclusive report from Deadline.

The Adam Silvera novel was released in September 2017 and spotlights queer LatinX characters. The book’s premise reads:

On September 5, a little after midnight, Death-Cast calls Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio to give them some bad news: They’re going to die today. Mateo and Rufus are total strangers, but, for different reasons, they’re both looking to make a new friend on their End Day. The good news: There’s an app for that. It’s called the Last Friend, and through it, Rufus and Mateo are about to meet up for one last great adventure—to live a lifetime in a single day.

Upon its release, the book accumulated a number of accolades including Amazon’s Best Young Adult Books of the Year, Goodreads Choice Award for Young Adult Fiction, and Kirkus Reviews‘ Best Young Adult Books of the Year. However, it saw a massive spike in global popularity through a viral encounter with #BookTok in 2020 and has steadily captured best-seller lists ever since.

Following its viral moment, the book sold over 100,000 copies in 2022 alone and became the subject of a cross-platform battle for development. Although previously rumored to be headed to HBO with J.J. Abrams at the helm, the show has reportedly received a significant commitment from Netflix.

To bring the show to the platform, Netflix has assembled a stellar set of familiar names to serve in its production. In addition to Bad Bunny, the show tapped Chris Van Dusen who spearheaded the first two seasons of the hit program Bridgerton. He will write the pilot and serve as an executive producer. Additionally, the producing team attracted Yellowjackets’ Drew Comins.

While Bad Bunny has sharpened his acting chops in a number of roles, including the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff El Muerto, it is not known whether or not he will star in the production. However, the topic matter appears to be one that is close to his heart. Bad Bunny has routinely utilized his platform to bring attention to LGBTQIA+ issues.

The timeline for the show’s release is not yet known at this time.

