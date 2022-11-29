Bad Bunny Subtly Reveals Newest Adidas Sneaker in Music Video

There’s no word on when the sneakers drop, but an early glimpse reveals a monochromatic, off-white hue.

Bad Bunny is already a force in the music industry, and now the Puerto Rico-born rapper and singer is also solidifying himself as a sneaker icon. He and Adidas have teamed up on multiple collabs since the two sides announced their partnership in March 2021, including the Forum Low and Response CL.

For the latest drop, Benito is revealing his take on the classic Adidas Campus.

First spotted on-foot in the “El Apagón” music video, the kicks follow a monochromatic off-white colorway throughout its entire build. Additional design details include a furry suede upper and premium leather ankle collar. Mirroring previous drops from the “Soy Peor” crooner, the sneaker features dual tongues and heel tabs along with Bad Bunny’s signature eyes emblem on the tongue. An outsole that extends onto the upper completes the look.

Sneaker leak platform House of Heat reported “whispers” of a drop happening in January 2023, but neither Adidas nor Bad Bunny have confirmed when they’ll be available for purchase.

A two-time Grammy winner, the 28-year-old made history earlier this month when his latest project, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” became the first Spanish-language album to ever receive a Grammy Award nomination for album of the year. The album is also up for a Grammy in the best música urbana album category, and “Moscow Mule,” the lead song of the album, is up for best pop solo performance.

