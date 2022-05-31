Avalanche vs. Oilers: NHL Western Conference Finals Odds Breakdown

Get set for Colorado and Edmonton to battle it out for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final with the latest odds from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Battle of Alberta came and went in five games. The Rocky Mountain boys had St. Louis singing the Blues in six. And now, the time is upon us for a superstar-driven clash with one ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final up for grabs. Prepare yourself for a slam-bang Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Western Conference Finals series beginning Tuesday in Denver.
If you’ve seen what Connor McDavid is capable of, you know that there isn’t a single NHL team on earth that should be excited to play the Oilers. The same goes for the Avs’ Nathan MacKinnon, who fired home a hat trick less than a week ago against the Blues. So, who’s got the edge in this postseason tilt? Who’s going to break through and face the winner of Rangers-Lightning for the Stanley Cup?
Let’s roll through the latest Avalanche vs. Oilers odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for the NHL’s 2022 Western Conference Finals.
Avalanche vs. Oilers Odds: NHL Western Conference Finals
Odds can change over time. To get the latest numbers, click here to visit FanDuel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win Western Conference Finals
Avalanche: -240
Oilers: +195
Series Leading Goalscorer
Nathan MacKinnon (COL): +450
Connor McDavid (EDM): +500
Leon Draisaitl (EDM): +500
Mikko Rantanen (COL): +650
Gabriel Landeskog (COL): +750
Evander Kane (EDM): +950
Series Total Games
4 games: +520
5 games: +235
6 games: +205
7 games: +220
Series Correct Score Odds
Oilers 4-0: +1800
Oilers 4-1: +1040
Oilers 4-2: +680
Oilers 4-3: +630
Avalanche 4-3: +420
Avalanche 4-2: +390
Avalanche 4-1: +370
Avalanche 4-0: +760
Game 1 Winner / Series Winner Parlay
Avalanche / Avalanche: -120
Avalanche / Oilers: +550
Oilers / Oilers: +390
Oilers / Avalanche: +390
Player Specials
Connor McDavid to score 3+ goals: -168
Connor McDavid to score 4+ goals: +152
Connor McDavid to score 5+ goals: +350
Conor McDavid to score 6+ goals: +820
Nathan MacKinnon to score 3+ goals: -178
Nathan MacKinnon to score 4+ goals: +152
Nathan MacKinnon to score 5+ goals: +350
Nathan MacKinnon to score 6+ goals: +820
Leon Draisaitl to score 3+ goals: -168
Leon Draisaitl to score 4+ goals: +152
Leon Draisaitl to score 5+ goals: +350
Leon Draisaitl to score 6+ goals: +820
McDavid, Draisaitl, and MacKinnon all score 2+ goals: -134
McDavid, Draisaitl, and MacKinnon all score 3+ goals: +340
McDavid, Draisaitl, and MacKinnon all score 4+ goals: +1260