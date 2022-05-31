Avalanche vs. Oilers: NHL Western Conference Finals Odds Breakdown

Get set for Colorado and Edmonton to battle it out for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final with the latest odds from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Battle of Alberta came and went in five games. The Rocky Mountain boys had St. Louis singing the Blues in six. And now, the time is upon us for a superstar-driven clash with one ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final up for grabs. Prepare yourself for a slam-bang Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Western Conference Finals series beginning Tuesday in Denver.

If you’ve seen what Connor McDavid is capable of, you know that there isn’t a single NHL team on earth that should be excited to play the Oilers. The same goes for the Avs’ Nathan MacKinnon, who fired home a hat trick less than a week ago against the Blues. So, who’s got the edge in this postseason tilt? Who’s going to break through and face the winner of Rangers-Lightning for the Stanley Cup?

Let’s roll through the latest Avalanche vs. Oilers odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for the NHL’s 2022 Western Conference Finals.

Avalanche vs. Oilers Odds: NHL Western Conference Finals

Odds can change over time. To get the latest numbers, click here to visit FanDuel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win Western Conference Finals

Avalanche: -240

Oilers: +195

Series Leading Goalscorer

Nathan MacKinnon (COL): +450

Connor McDavid (EDM): +500

Leon Draisaitl (EDM): +500

Mikko Rantanen (COL): +650

Gabriel Landeskog (COL): +750

Evander Kane (EDM): +950

Colorado and Edmonton square off tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals 🏆



What's the bet? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IthC6TwI41 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 31, 2022

Series Total Games

4 games: +520

5 games: +235

6 games: +205

7 games: +220

Series Correct Score Odds

Oilers 4-0: +1800

Oilers 4-1: +1040

Oilers 4-2: +680

Oilers 4-3: +630

Avalanche 4-3: +420

Avalanche 4-2: +390

Avalanche 4-1: +370

Avalanche 4-0: +760

Game 1 Winner / Series Winner Parlay

Avalanche / Avalanche: -120

Avalanche / Oilers: +550

Oilers / Oilers: +390

Oilers / Avalanche: +390

Player Specials

Connor McDavid to score 3+ goals: -168

Connor McDavid to score 4+ goals: +152

Connor McDavid to score 5+ goals: +350

Conor McDavid to score 6+ goals: +820

Nathan MacKinnon to score 3+ goals: -178

Nathan MacKinnon to score 4+ goals: +152

Nathan MacKinnon to score 5+ goals: +350

Nathan MacKinnon to score 6+ goals: +820

Leon Draisaitl to score 3+ goals: -168

Leon Draisaitl to score 4+ goals: +152

Leon Draisaitl to score 5+ goals: +350

Leon Draisaitl to score 6+ goals: +820

McDavid, Draisaitl, and MacKinnon all score 2+ goals: -134

McDavid, Draisaitl, and MacKinnon all score 3+ goals: +340

McDavid, Draisaitl, and MacKinnon all score 4+ goals: +1260