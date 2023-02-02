About Boardroom

February 2, 2023
Vinciane Ngomsi

Who is Autumn Lockwood?

Philadelphia Eagles assistant coach Autumn Lockwood is about to become the first Black woman to ever coach in the Super Bowl.

On the field, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are expected to become the first two Black starting quarterbacks to square off in the Super Bowl. On the sidelines, one coach for the Philadelphia Eagles will make some history of her own.

When the Birds punched their second ticket to the Super Bowl in five years last weekend, it ensured that Autumn Lockwood would become the first Black woman to coach in the NFL’s biggest game.

A sports performance coach with the Eagles, Lockwood works to hone the players’ strength and conditioning, in-season and beyond. As her LinkedIn bio reads: “I believe finding out where an athlete can maximize their performance potential is important. I am constantly finding ways for athletes to get stronger, faster, and be able to move efficiently. I believe in sound strength and conditioning programs that have a core basis around functional movements. Finding what works best for the population of athletes that I am working with is my priority.”

With a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona in criminal justice, Lockwood earned her master’s in sports management from East Tennessee State University. Lockwood also played soccer at U of A from June 2012 to July 2014. Additional credentials include being a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and a member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA).

Prior to her NFL tenure, Lockwood worked at East Tennessee State as a member of the full-time staff, closing her two-year-and-eight-month term as the Assistant Director of Basketball Sports Performance. During that time, Lockwood oversaw practice and game day warm-up routines for the women’s basketball team, completed summer nutrition menus for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, led recovery sessions, and more.

She later worked in Texas as the Coordinator of Sports Performance — women’s soccer, women’s basketball and softball at the University of Houston before joining the Eagles last year.

Lockwood is the fourth woman overall to coach in the Super Bowl, joining Katie Sowers (49ers), Lori Locust, and Maral Javadifar (both from the Buccaneers). All four women reached that milestone in the past four years.

The Eagles are going to need a healthy roster if they’re going to beat the Chiefs on Feb. 12. That’s what Autumn Lockwood is working to ensure.

NFLfootballSuper BowlPhiladelphia EaglesAutumn Lockwood
Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.