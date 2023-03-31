This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix with a big prediction, plus the latest odds from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Formula 1 enthusiasts are surely excited to see the racing return as the 2023 Australian Grand Prix goes down on Sunday, Apr. 2. The most talented racing drivers on the planet will head to Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, where they’ll race for 58 laps over the 3.28-mile course.

Australian GP Race Info 2023

Date: Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023

Start Time: 1 a.m. ET

Laps: 58 (190.22 miles)

Circuit Length: 3.28 miles

2022 Pole Winner: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2022 Race Winner: Charles Leclerc

US TV Coverage: ESPN

Last year’s Australian GP was won by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc; the second consecutive first-time winner. Will this year’s race feature another new face taking home top honors, or will a past winner walk out victorious? Let’s take a closer like at this year’s Australian Grand Prix odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

F1 Australian Grand Prix Odds 2023

Driver Team Odds to Win Australian GP Max Verstappen Red Bull -310 Sergio Perez Red Bull +500 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +750 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +2100 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +2800 George Russell Mercedes +4500 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +4800 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +10000 Pierre Gasly Alpine +20000 Esteban Ocon Alpine +20000 Alex Albon Williams +20000 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo +20000 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +20000 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +20000 Kevin Magnussen Haas +20000 Oscar Piastri McLaren +20000 Logan Sargeant Williams +20000 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +20000 Lando Norris McLaren +20000 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +20000

There are 20 drivers currently on the entry list for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix. The field is headlined by favorite Max Verstappen at -310 to win as of Thursday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook’s Formula 1 odds. Sergio Perez (+500) and Fernando Alonso (+750) sit in second and third, respectively, while Leclerc (+2100) and Lewis Hamilton (+2800) round out the top five.

Australian Grand Prix Prediction 2023

It’s hard to argue against Max Verstappen when he’s as heavily favored as he is. The 25-year-old phenom has been terrific to begin the 2023 campaign, winning the Bahrain Grand Prix before finishing second in Saudi Arabia. He’s now cracked the top three in 19 of his last 23 races, winning on 16 occasions.

After being forced to retire due to engine issues on his last trip to Melbourne, I expect Verstappen to return with a vengeance. He’s going to carve up the course like he always does before taking home the Australian GP crown for the first time in his already-impressive career.

2023 Australian GP Best Bet

Although I expect Verstappen to win, there isn’t much value behind him winning outright. Instead, I’m pivoting to another racer for the best bet. More specifically, I’m going with a Charles Leclerc podium finish at +130 odds.

After all, Leclerc is the defending champion and will be motivated to rebound after a seventh-place finish at the Saudi Arabian GP. Considering how the Australian Grand Prix has seen 12 back-to-back winners in its history, I wouldn’t be shocked if Leclerc at least finishes inside of the top three.

— Devon Platana