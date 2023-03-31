About Boardroom

Betting March 31, 2023
Boardroom Staff

2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix: Who’s the Best Pick to Stop a Red Bull Rampage?

Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix with a big prediction, plus the latest odds from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Formula 1 enthusiasts are surely excited to see the racing return as the 2023 Australian Grand Prix goes down on Sunday, Apr. 2. The most talented racing drivers on the planet will head to Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, where they’ll race for 58 laps over the 3.28-mile course.

Australian GP Race Info 2023

Date: Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023
Start Time: 1 a.m. ET
Laps: 58 (190.22 miles)
Circuit Length: 3.28 miles
2022 Pole Winner: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2022 Race Winner: Charles Leclerc
US TV Coverage: ESPN

Last year’s Australian GP was won by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc; the second consecutive first-time winner. Will this year’s race feature another new face taking home top honors, or will a past winner walk out victorious? Let’s take a closer like at this year’s Australian Grand Prix odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

F1 Australian Grand Prix Odds 2023

DriverTeamOdds to Win Australian GP
Max VerstappenRed Bull-310
Sergio PerezRed Bull+500
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+750
Charles LeclercFerrari+2100
Lewis HamiltonMercedes+2800
George RussellMercedes+4500
Carlos SainzFerrari+4800
Lance StrollAston Martin+10000
Pierre GaslyAlpine+20000
Esteban OconAlpine+20000
Alex AlbonWilliams+20000
Guanyu ZhouAlfa Romeo+20000
Nico HulkenbergHaas+20000
Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo+20000
Kevin MagnussenHaas+20000
Oscar PiastriMcLaren+20000
Logan SargeantWilliams+20000
Nyck de VriesAlphaTauri+20000
Lando NorrisMcLaren+20000
Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri+20000

There are 20 drivers currently on the entry list for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix. The field is headlined by favorite Max Verstappen at -310 to win as of Thursday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook’s Formula 1 odds. Sergio Perez (+500) and Fernando Alonso (+750) sit in second and third, respectively, while Leclerc (+2100) and Lewis Hamilton (+2800) round out the top five.

Australian Grand Prix Prediction 2023

It’s hard to argue against Max Verstappen when he’s as heavily favored as he is. The 25-year-old phenom has been terrific to begin the 2023 campaign, winning the Bahrain Grand Prix before finishing second in Saudi Arabia. He’s now cracked the top three in 19 of his last 23 races, winning on 16 occasions.

After being forced to retire due to engine issues on his last trip to Melbourne, I expect Verstappen to return with a vengeance. He’s going to carve up the course like he always does before taking home the Australian GP crown for the first time in his already-impressive career.

2023 Australian GP Best Bet

Although I expect Verstappen to win, there isn’t much value behind him winning outright. Instead, I’m pivoting to another racer for the best bet. More specifically, I’m going with a Charles Leclerc podium finish at +130 odds.

After all, Leclerc is the defending champion and will be motivated to rebound after a seventh-place finish at the Saudi Arabian GP. Considering how the Australian Grand Prix has seen 12 back-to-back winners in its history, I wouldn’t be shocked if Leclerc at least finishes inside of the top three.

Devon Platana

