Photo via Athletes Unlimited
MEDIA

Athletes Unlimited Softball, Lacrosse Bring the Action to ESPN This Summer

By Shlomo Sprung
Apr 27, 2022
The Worldwide Leader’s networks and ESPN+ streaming platform will carry 160 Athletes Unlimited games across its lacrosse and softball competitions.

Athletes Unlimited and ESPN signed a two-year rights agreement for its softball and lacrosse leagues that will see 160 live women’s sports events broadcast across its linear and streaming platforms, the organizations announced Wednesday.

More than half of those games — 90 in total — will be shown on linear, with 34 games on ESPN or ESPN2 and 56 on ESPNU. The rest will air on ESPN+, with the right to broadcast games internationally in Canada on TSN and across ESPN Latin America, among other channels.

“We are proud to collaborate with ESPN to solidify Athletes Unlimited Softball and Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse as two of the major pro sports leagues in the US,” said Jon Patricof, Athletes Unlimited’s CEO and co-founder. “This deal establishes our presence as a major force in the pro sports landscape in the US, while serving as yet another reminder of ESPN’s commitment to women’s sports.”

Athletes Unlimited Softball will debut a new two-week competition from June 13-25 called AUX Softball, which will feature 18 games in San Diego just days after the completion of the College World Series. Each game will be on ESPN linear, including an ESPN game on June 13 and an ESPNU doubleheader on June 23 on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, where players will be given more opportunities for more playing time and compensation. Those college stars will be eligible to be drafted on May 4 as part of an event that will stream live as part of the ESPN W Summit in New York.

Those selected will be eligible to play in AU’s championship softball season in Chicago from July 29 to Aug. 28.

“ESPN is excited to expand its relationship with Athletes Unlimited and be part of their innovative approach to women’s professional sports,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN’s President of Programming and Original Content. “We are looking forward to showcasing these world class softball and lacrosse athletes as part of our longstanding commitment to women’s sports.”

The agreement will also see a four-part documentary series on ESPN+ called Going Pro: Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, following four AU Lacrosse players as they compete as pros for the first time. Britt Brown, Mira Shane, Ella Simkins, and Izzy McMahon will focus on the lessons learned and their experiences across their respective rookie seasons.

2022 “AUX Softball” Schedule & TV Info

Game # Day Date & Time (ET / PT) Network
Monday June 13, 6pm / 3pm ESPNU
Monday June 13, 8:30pm / 5:30pm ESPN
Tuesday June 14, 7pm / 4pm ESPNU
Tuesday June 14, 9:30pm / 6:30pm ESPNU
Wednesday June 15, 8pm / 5pm ESPN2
Wednesday June 15, 10:30pm / 7:30pm ESPN2
Saturday June 18, 3:30pm / 12:30pm ESPNU
Saturday June 18, 6pm / 3pm ESPNU
Sunday June 19, 3:30pm / 12:30pm ESPNU
10 Sunday June 19, 6pm / 3pm ESPNU
11 Monday June 20, 7pm / 4pmESPN2
12 Monday June 20, 9:30pm / 6:30pm ESPN2
13 Thursday June 23, 7pm / 4pm ESPNU
14 Thursday June 23, 9:30pm / 6:30pm ESPNU
15 Friday June 24, 7pm / 4pm ESPNU
16 Friday June 24, 9:30pm / 6:30pm ESPNU
17 Saturday June 25, 7pm / 4pm ESPNU
18 Saturday June 25, 9:30pm / 6:30pm ESPNU

2022 Athletes Unlimited Softball Schedule & TV Info

Game # Day Date & Time (ET / PT) Network
Friday July 29, 7pm / 4pm ESPN2
Friday July 29, 9:30pm / 6:30pm ESPN+
Saturday July 30, 6:30pm / 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday July 30, 9 / 6pm ESPN+
Sunday July 31, 7pm / 4pm ESPN2
Sunday July 31, 9:30pm / 6:30pm ESPN2

Friday 
Friday 		August 5, 6:30pm / 3:30pm
August 5, 9pm / 6pm 		ESPNU 
ESPNU
Saturday August 6, 12pm / 9am ESPN+
10 
11 		Saturday 
Sunday 		August 6, 2:30pm / 11:30pm
August 7, 2pm / 11am 		ESPN2 
ESPN+
12 Sunday August 7, 4:30pm / 1:30pm ESPN+
13 
14 		Friday 
Friday 		August 12, 6:30pm / 3:30pm
August 12, 9pm / 6pm 		ESPN+ 
ESPN2
15 Saturday August 13, 6pm / 3pm ESPNU
16 Saturday August 13, 8:30pm / 5:30pm ESPNU
17 Sunday August 14, 5:30pm / 2:30pm ESPN+
18 Sunday August 14, 8pm / 5pm ESPN+
19 Friday August 19, 6:30pm / 3:30pm ESPN+
20 Friday August 19, 9pm / 6pm ESPN+
21 Saturday August 20, 2pm / 11am ESPN2
22 Saturday August 20, 4:30pm / 1:30pm ESPN2
23 Sunday August 21, 2pm / 11am ESPN+
24Sunday August 21, 4:30pm / 1:30pm ESPN+
25Friday August 26, 5:30pm / 2:30pm ESPN+
26Friday August 26, 8pm / 5pm ESPN+
27Saturday August 27, 1pm / 10:00am ESPNU
28Saturday August 27, 3:30pm / 12:30pm ESPNU
29Sunday August 28, 2pm / 11am ESPN+
30Sunday August 28, 4:30pm / 1:30pm ESPN+
