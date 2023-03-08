How Ashlyn Harris Found a New Beginning in Retirement

Ashlyn Harris, the two-time World Cup champion and current Global Creative Advisor for Gotham FC, sits down with Rich Kleiman in this week’s very special episode of Out of Office.

Ashlyn Harris was riding high on a World Cup win in 2015. Then, she got on a commercial flight home … in a middle seat.

For any casual fan, it’s impossible to wrap your mind around the disconnect; champagne achievements on a beer budget. This was the norm for Harris and her US women’s national team teammates.

“I put a video online just looking somewhere to plug my phone in. I couldn’t even find an outlet. You’re talking about some of the best players in the world who generate a ton of revenue for US soccer. And they just did not care,” the retired NWSL star and Gotham FC‘s first-ever Global Creative Advisor told Rich Kleiman on the most recent episode of Out of Office.

After retiring from the sport she loved, Harris got a new beginning. In her new role, Ashlyn is doing a little bit of everything, applying the skills she acquired over her championship career. However, her vision is crystal clear: do what needs to be done to get the women of Gotham FC – and the sport of soccer, more broadly – what they deserve.

The two discuss a wide range of topics, including:

The fight for equitable pay with US Soccer

Her life with her wife, Ali Krieger, and raising two children

Life in retirement and her groundbreaking new role with Gotham FC

The next generation of the USWNT

…and much more.

