Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. Prediction & Picks

Get set for Saturday’s light heavyweight title bout at Madison Square Garden with the latest odds, predictions, and picks at FanDuel Sportsbook for Beterbiev vs. Smith.

Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) vs. Joe Smith Jr. (28-3-0, 22 KOs)

Light Heavyweight Championship Unification

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Fight Time: Main event ringwalks expected approx. 11 p.m. ET

Venue: Saitama Hulu Theater – New York City, New York

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+

This light heavyweight bout will have Artur Beterbiev putting his undefeated record on the line against Joe Smith Jr. Because of this, he comes in as a heavy favorite. However, this isn’t an ordinary boxing match — it’s a unification bout. Beterbiev will be defending his WBC and IBF light heavyweight (175-pound) titles while Smith is putting his WBO light heavyweight championship on the line.

Joe Smith Jr. vs. Artur Beterbiev Tale of the Tape

Name: Artur Beterbiev — Joe Smith Jr.

Country: Russia — Long Island, New York

Age: 37 — 32

Height: 6 feet — 6-foot-5

Reach: 73″ — 76″

Stance: Orthodox — Orthodox

Record: 17-0 –– 28-3

Unstoppable Force meets Immovable Object 💥



HERE WE GO. 👑 #BeterbievSmith | 10 PM ET on SAT | ESPN pic.twitter.com/OZQIaHEPG0 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 17, 2022

Beterbiev vs. Smith Odds & Betting Info

Moneyline:

Artur Beterbiev: -1100

Joe Smith Jr.: +600

Method of Victory:

Beterbiev by KO/TKO: -240

Beterbiev by Points: +320

Smith by KO/TKO: +900

Smith by Points: +140

Draw: +3400

The oddsmakers are clearly favoring one outcome over the rest: Beterbiev to win by KO/TKO at -240. Nobody should really be caught off guard by this considering that he’s won each of his 17 career fights by knocking his opponents out.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. Prediction

There isn’t too much value to be had with a Beterbiev KO/TKO victory, which is why it’s a smart idea to look elsewhere. One market worth considering is Beterbiev to win the fight in either Round 9 or 10; each of his last three victories has come during the ninth or 10th rounds, while each of Smith’s last five fights has made it to at least Round 9.

Bet Beterbiev to win in rounds 9-10 (+460)

— Devon Platana

