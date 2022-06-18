Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. Prediction & Picks

Powered by TheDuel.com and FanDuel
Get set for Saturday’s light heavyweight title bout at Madison Square Garden with the latest odds, predictions, and picks at FanDuel Sportsbook for Beterbiev vs. Smith.
Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. Date, Time & How to Watch
Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) vs. Joe Smith Jr. (28-3-0, 22 KOs)
Light Heavyweight Championship Unification
Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022
Fight Time: Main event ringwalks expected approx. 11 p.m. ET
Venue: Saitama Hulu Theater – New York City, New York
Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+
This light heavyweight bout will have Artur Beterbiev putting his undefeated record on the line against Joe Smith Jr. Because of this, he comes in as a heavy favorite. However, this isn’t an ordinary boxing match — it’s a unification bout. Beterbiev will be defending his WBC and IBF light heavyweight (175-pound) titles while Smith is putting his WBO light heavyweight championship on the line.
Joe Smith Jr. vs. Artur Beterbiev Tale of the Tape
Name: Artur Beterbiev — Joe Smith Jr.
Country: Russia — Long Island, New York
Age: 37 — 32
Height: 6 feet — 6-foot-5
Reach: 73″ — 76″
Stance: Orthodox — Orthodox
Record: 17-0 –– 28-3
Beterbiev vs. Smith Odds & Betting Info
Moneyline:
Artur Beterbiev: -1100
Joe Smith Jr.: +600
Method of Victory:
Beterbiev by KO/TKO: -240
Beterbiev by Points: +320
Smith by KO/TKO: +900
Smith by Points: +140
Draw: +3400
The oddsmakers are clearly favoring one outcome over the rest: Beterbiev to win by KO/TKO at -240. Nobody should really be caught off guard by this considering that he’s won each of his 17 career fights by knocking his opponents out.
Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. Prediction
There isn’t too much value to be had with a Beterbiev KO/TKO victory, which is why it’s a smart idea to look elsewhere. One market worth considering is Beterbiev to win the fight in either Round 9 or 10; each of his last three victories has come during the ninth or 10th rounds, while each of Smith’s last five fights has made it to at least Round 9.
Bet Beterbiev to win in rounds 9-10 (+460)
