About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Gaming & Esports April 25, 2023
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham

Apple Prevails in Epic Games’ App Store Lawsuit

Photo Ilustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A U.S. Circuit Court ruled in Apple’s favor on nine out of 10 claims concerning the big tech giant’s App Store regulations.

Apple claimed victory on Monday in an antitrust lawsuit that Epic Games has waged for the past three years.

The mobile game maker originally sued Apple in 2020 after the big tech company banned the Fortnite app from the App Store. The ban came after Epic Games implemented a new payment system that bypassed Apple’s in-app purchase structure. After Apple won in initial court proceedings, Epic Games appealed multiple times. The video game and software developer took a final blow on Monday after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in Apple’s favor on nine out of 10 claims.

“For the second time in two years, a federal court has ruled that Apple abides by antitrust laws at the state and federal levels,” Apple said in a statement. “The App Store continues to promote competition, drive innovation, and expand opportunity, and we’re proud of its profound contributions to both users and developers around the world. We respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling on the one remaining claim under state law and are considering further review.”

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Apple’s oversight of the App Store gives the company the right to reject any updates, take whatever percentage of sales it pleases, and even ban apps altogether. Epic Games was fighting against Apple’s strict app store regulations, and the game maker losing this case wasn’t just a blow for itself; it was a blow to game developers and app makers as a whole.

Epic Games did prevail on one claim against Apple that could potentially allow developers to place links inside their apps to entice users to make purchases outside of the App Store. Further court proceedings would need to happen before that practice is put into place.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney shared his sentiments on the court decision in a series of tweets.

This big win for Apple comes as the Department of Justice is running its own antitrust investigation against the company. The DOJ hasn’t filed an official lawsuit against Apple, but it’s looking into the big tech company’s third-party app practices and whether it illegally favors its own products over others.

More Tech:

AppleTechEpic Gameslawsuit
About The Author
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham is Boardroom's resident tech and crypto reporter. Before joining 35V, she was a freelance reporter with bylines in AfroTech, HubSpot, The Plug, and Lifewire, to name a few. At Boardroom, Michelai covers Web3, NFTs, crypto, tech, and gaming. Off the clock, you can find her producing her crime podcast, The Point of No Return.