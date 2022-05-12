Amanda Nunes Takes the Fight to the Metaverse

The MMA legend and UFC featherweight champion has teamed up with The Sports Metaverse to open up a virtual gym poised to get you ready for the octagon.

The Sports Metaverse is a virtual world offering land for sale in the metaverse within communities known as Lion Lands and Sports City. A pre-sale is currently ongoing, with a public sale launching in June — and to promote this event, The Sports Metaverse forged a partnership with UFC legend Amanda Nunes, who will coach users to fight in immersive 3D at her personal gym, the company announced Thursday.

The Sports Metaverse is a sports-focused digital world hosted by SportsIcon that will allow users to trade NFTs, buy and develop virtual land, interact with athletes in 3D and visit metaverse stadiums. Sports City, which includes a stadium and a casino, is the main plot of virtual real estate in this metaverse within which fans can buy and sell NFTs, watch live sports, interact with other fans, and play to earn. Backed by Nas, Dapper Labs and company CEO Roham Gharegozlou, YouTube founder Chad Hurley, Hedera, and NBA champion Andrew Bogut, Nunes joins soccer superstar Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea FC among the sporting stars who have already committed to partnering with SportsIcon.



Nunes is the reigning UFC women’s featherweight champion and previously reigned as the bantamweight champion, making her the first woman ever to hold two UFC titles simultaneously and the third fighter overall. She is widely considered the GOAT of women’s mixed martial arts.

“It always was a dream to have a gym,” Nunes said. “You want to be in control of your stuff, you want to train the way you want. You want to be able to share with the fans. I’m building my own gym in the real world, and now I have one in the metaverse. It’s very exciting. I can’t wait to put all my posters in my own gym. I’ve made a lot of history in MMA and I can’t wait to have all my pictures and memories of these moments in my gym, so every time I walk in I have a good vibe and be able to train to do even more good things in the sport. I can’t wait for the next step in my life.”

The Sports Metaverse is being built by SportsIcon and a staff of developers from Sony, Doom, PlayStation Home, and Nvidia, with Phat Fish Fantasy, Own the Moment, ThriveFantasy, Beyond The Game Network, and Press Sports having already bought land.

“We are delighted to welcome Amanda Nunes and the five sports brands to the Sports Metaverse,” said Chris Worsey, The Sports Metaverse’s co-founder and CEO. “Amanda’s gym and the training she will offer are unique. We are the only metaverse volumetrically capturing icons like this, enabling consumers to interact with top athletes in a completely new way. This is groundbreaking stuff, and we can’t wait for the public land sale in June.”