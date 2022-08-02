Aku Partners with Paper Planes on First Merch Drop

Web3 leader Aku teamed up with Roc Nation’s official apparel brand, Paper Planes, to design a limited edition snapback redeemable by select Akutars holders.

Aku is collaborating with New York-based streetwear fashion brand Paper Planes on its first merch drop, it announced on Tuesday.

The pair created a digital and physical limited edition Aku x Paper Planes Crown Fitted Hat, with Aku’s artwork featured on Paper Planes’ old-school snapback hats. The companies decided to produce only 350 fitted caps for Aku’s first merch drop, and they’ll be exclusively available to select Akutar holders.

“Paper Planes and Aku both remind us to dream and aim to inspire us with the confidence and patience to pursue greatness in achieving our dreams,” Aku co-founder and president Summer Watson said in a release. “We’ve been mission aligned from the beginning and excited to be able to share the piece of history this collab will represent.”

Aku x Paper Planes

Paper Planes’ motto, ‘Greatness Is A Process,’ aligns with Aku’s backstory on many levels. Former MLB player Micah Johnson created the NFT explorer Aku, a young Black astronaut who set out to make sure the world never stops dreaming. Johnson has been working on building up the Akuverse, inspired by his childhood, and he’s attracted a strong following invested in the next stage of Aku.

Aku’s partnership with Paper Planes kicked off around the time Aku’s Chapter 7: Candle dropped. Paper Planes co-founder Emory Jones organically connected with Watson and Aku Creative Council founding member Upscale Vandal. That lightbulb shined bright above the trio when they quickly conceptualized the limited edition cap idea the day after Chapter 7 dropped, according to the release.

Since then, Aku linked up with Paper Planes again when it included some unique brand traits from the company in its inaugural Akutars NFT collection.

Design and Perks

The Aku x Paper Planes Crown Hat.

The Aku x Paper Planes Crown Hat will only come in black with a green undervisor. The cap will have Paper Planes’ embroidered logo alongside an Aku graphic, removable pins that represent both brands, and additional artwork around the crown.

The exclusive merch is part of the Akutar Accessories Paper Planes Special Package NFT that can be found for resale on OpenSea. The NFT packages were originally airdropped to the 323 Akutar Paper Planes trait holders in June, and current holders will be able to redeem a physical Aku x Paper Planes hat.

This collaboration is significant for Paper Planes since it’s only the second time the apparel brand has allowed a partner’s design to be featured alongside the Planes logo on the front of its popular cap. Partner brands are usually only featured on the right side of the company’s hats.

Aku x Paper Planes hats are redeemable starting Tuesday.