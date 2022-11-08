Soccer fans can foray into the metaverse in FIFA and Altered State Machine’s new game — AI League — which calls on players to predict matches and compete against each other.

FIFA is partnering with Web3 artificial intelligence company Altered State Machine to launch a metaverse-focused soccer gaming experience called AI League: FIFA World Cup Qatar, the organizations announced Tuesday. The game will be playable during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Persian Gulf state later this month.

AI League includes AI-powered characters in its gaming experience and a prediction challenge that lets players around the world build their own teams, predict matches, compete with friends, and win rewards.

“The launch of our FIFA World Cup AI League is an exciting step towards our mission to lead casual gamers into the world of AI gaming in the Metaverse, and we are honored to be building the first Web3 game with FIFA,” Altered State Machine co-founder Aaron McDonald said in a press release. “We look forward to bringing the world’s most popular sport into the metaverse.”

Fans who make it to the top of AI League’s leaderboard will be eligible for digital and physical prizes like Vivo phones, a gaming setup, and Adidas gift cards. Users participating in the prediction game can unlock four digital collectibles that will act as virtual players in the rest of the game’s universe. IRL players can unlock exclusive World Cup-branded accessories and clothing for customizable virtual players to sport.

AI League will span 10 weeks to cover FIFA World Cup matches, with another AI-powered game coming toward the end of the main events. The game opens up for play on Nov. 20, the same day the FIFA World Cup begins.

