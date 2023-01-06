The Three Stripes has committed a gift to Mitchell’s SPIDACARES foundation as part of the fanfare over the Cavs star’s Jan. 2 scoring outburst against the Bulls.

When Donovan Mitchell kicked off his new year with a 71-point outing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, he became just the seventh player in league history to top the 70-point threshold.

Now, Adidas is capping off the week by celebrating the scoring outburst with a promotional sale of Mitchell’s latest signature sneaker — one that will ultimately benefit a good cause. After signing with The Three Stripes ahead of his rookie season in 2017, Donovan is now on his fourth namesake model, with the D.O.N. 4 powering him throughout his first year in Cleveland.

The brand has marked down all 10 Adult colorways of the D.O.N. 4 to $71, while kids’ sizes are marked down by as much as 50%.

As a result of this week’s flash sale, Adidas has committed to donating $71,000 in revenues to Mitchell’s “SPIDACARES” Foundation.

To date, the tandem has a long history of providing donations, grants, and resources to groups, families, and organizations in need in the region surrounding Mitchell’s home state of New York, along with his NBA hometowns.

To help launch his third shoe a year ago, Adidas and Mitchell donated refurbished basketball courts at Children’s Village in Dobbs Ferry, New York, where the All-Star’s grandmother worked for years.

They also re-directed basketball camp revenues towards support for families transitioning from homeless shelters to housing. In partnership with Inspirica, Mitchell’s foundation provided “all-new bedroom furniture, bedding, and kitchen and bathroom basics to families who are moving from Inspirica’s emergency shelters into their own permanent homes.”

With this week’s latest donation via Adidas, SPIDACARES is hoping to yet again outline an impactful way of uplifting young students and families in need.

Once again playing off of Mitchell’s longtime “Spida” nickname, the colorway of D.O.N. 4s that he was wearing when he dropped his career-high 71 was indeed yet another ongoing collaboration with Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise.

An ode to “Spider-Gwen” — a mid-2010s addition to the iconic IP’s plot that got major exposure in the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — the white, black, blue, and sock pink colorway features a web graphic along the heel, along with the namesake character written along the heel tab.

With accessibility in mind to kick off the new year, along with revenues promised to Mitchell’s foundation, the marked-down D.O.N. 4s are available now for $71 at the Adidas webstore.

