This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for Saturday’s middleweight championship rematch with a big Adesanya vs. Pereira prediction, plus the latest odds and insights from FanDuel.

Saturday night at UFC 287 in Miami, is it Izzy vs. Alex 2… or Alex vs. Izzy 4? Two rivals whose combat history goes all the way back to kickboxing promotion Glory are running it back one more time, with Alex “Poatan” Pereira’s UFC middleweight championship belt on the line — the one he took from Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya in November at UFC 281.

Let’s set the stage for this 185-pound clash with a big Adesanya vs. Pereira prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 Fight Info, Date & Time

UFC Middleweight Championship Main Event

Alex Pereira (7-1, 6 KOs) vs.

Israel Adesanya (23-2, 15 KOs)

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Fight Time: PPV main card begins at 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Coverage: ESPN+ PPV

Pereira vs. Adesanya Odds & Prop Bets

All UFC 287 odds, lines, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:

Alex Pereira : (+114)

: (+114) Israel Adesanya: (-146)

Method of Victory:

Pereira by KO/TKO : (+230)

: (+230) Pereira by Points/Decision : (+500)

: (+500) Pereira by Submission: (+2200)

Adesanya by KO/TKO : (+440)

: (+440) Adesanya by Points / Decision : (+160)

/ : (+160) Adesanya by Submission: (+2200)

Adesanya vs. Pereira Prediction

UFC enthusiasts have been waiting for this rematch for nearly six months. Israel Adesanya put the UFC Middleweight Championship on the line against Alex Pereira at UFC 281, only to lose it when Pereira picked up a fifth-round knockout victory. Neither fighter has fought since then, further adding to the anticipation.

I anticipate another evenly-matched fight here. The significant strike totals were very close (91-86 Pereira) in the first one, and each man landed one takedown, with Adesanya having more control time but Pereira landing more strikes in the clinch. The fight was only three minutes away from going the distance, too, before Pereira struck the then-champion with the fight-winning punch.

All three judges even had Adesanya up three rounds to one on the official scorecards before the finish, meaning another three minutes would have made Adesanya the champ.

In a fight that could go either way, I’m siding with Pereira. Adesanya is terrific and has a lot left in the tank, but it’s hard not to imagine Pereira being in his head after his first-ever knockout loss. Just look at what happened in an eerily similar situation between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

“The Last Stylebender” could easily bounce back and win this one, but I’m opting to go with the hot hand instead.

Look for Pereira to retain in a close-fought main event.

UFC 287 PEREIRA VS. ADESANYA 2 PREDICTION: Alex Pereira to win

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 Best Bet

As mentioned before, this fight could go either way and that’s why I’m taking a neutral approach to the best bet. With how evenly matched these fighters were last time, I see this fight going the distance.

Since April 2018, nine of Adesanya’s last 13 fights have gone the distance — including four of the last five. While only one of Pereira’s previous fights has been decided by points, the fact that his first fight with Adesanya didn’t end until the fifth round increases the probability of another lengthy contest.

UFC 287 BEST BET: Pereira vs. Adesanya to Go the Distance -104

— Devon Platana