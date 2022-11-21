49ers vs. Cardinals Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 11

All the latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel Sportsbook for the 49ers vs. Cardinals showdown in Mexico City

The NFL makes its annual Monday Night Football trip to Mexico City this week, where the NFC West will turn into the NFL Oeste, as Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers take on James Conner and the Arizona Cardinals. The Niners are coming off a sweep of the two L.A. teams to stabilize their season, with Christian McCaffrey stabilizing the offense.

The Cards have lost four of six, but defeated a Rams team last week without the injured Matthew Stafford. For Arizona, Colt McCoy will sub in for an injured Kyler Murray, whose status for this game is still in question. A loss here will make it tough for Arizona to stay in playoff contention this season. Heading into this divisional showdown, let’s check out all the latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Cardinals Odds: NFL Week 11

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 21 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : San Francisco 49ers -9.5 (-108) /Arizona Cardinals +9.5 (+112)

: San Francisco 49ers -9.5 (-108) /Arizona Cardinals +9.5 (+112) Moneyline : San Francisco (-420) / Los Angeles Chargers (+330)

: San Francisco (-420) / Los Angeles Chargers (+330) Over/Under: OVER 42.5 (-118) / UNDER 42.5 (-104)

San Francisco vs. Arizona Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

Christian McCaffrey: -145

-145 James Conner: +100

+100 Deebo Samuel: +130

+130 Elijah Mitchell: +130

+130 DeAndre Hopkins: +165

+165 Brandon Aiyuk: +175

+175 George Kittle: +180

+180 Rondale Moore: +340

+340 Trey McBride: +600

To Score 2+ TDs

Christian McCaffrey: +420

+420 James Conner: +650

+650 Deebo Samuel: +850

+850 Elijah Mitchell: +850

+850 DeAndre Hopkins: +1100

+1100 George Kittle: +1200

+1200 Brandon Aiyuk: +1200

+1200 Rondale Moore: +3400

Top 49ers-Cardinals Over/Unders

Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards : 243.5

: 243.5 Christian McCaffrey rushing yards: 62.5

62.5 James Conner rushing yards: 51.5

51.5 Brandon Aiyuk receiving yards: 56.5

56.5 Deebo Samuel receiving yards : 50.5

: 50.5 George Kittle receiving yards : 44.5

: 44.5 Christian McCaffrey receiving yards : 36.5

: 36.5 James Conner receiving yards: 19.5

Top Week 11 49ers-Cardinals Game Props

San Francisco -8.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +240

+240 San Francisco -8.5 AND OVER 43.5: +240

+240 Arizona +8.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +250

+250 Arizona +8.5 AND OVER 43.5: +330

Read More: