49ers vs. Cardinals Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 11

All the latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel Sportsbook for the 49ers vs. Cardinals showdown in Mexico City
The NFL makes its annual Monday Night Football trip to Mexico City this week, where the NFC West will turn into the NFL Oeste, as Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers take on James Conner and the Arizona Cardinals. The Niners are coming off a sweep of the two L.A. teams to stabilize their season, with Christian McCaffrey stabilizing the offense.
The Cards have lost four of six, but defeated a Rams team last week without the injured Matthew Stafford. For Arizona, Colt McCoy will sub in for an injured Kyler Murray, whose status for this game is still in question. A loss here will make it tough for Arizona to stay in playoff contention this season. Heading into this divisional showdown, let’s check out all the latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
49ers vs. Cardinals Odds: NFL Week 11
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 21 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: San Francisco 49ers -9.5 (-108) /Arizona Cardinals +9.5 (+112)
- Moneyline: San Francisco (-420) / Los Angeles Chargers (+330)
- Over/Under: OVER 42.5 (-118) / UNDER 42.5 (-104)
San Francisco vs. Arizona Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Christian McCaffrey: +450
- James Conner: +650
- Deebo Samuel: +700
- Elijah Mitchell: +700
- George Kittle: +900
- Brandon Aiyuk: +950
- DeAndre Hopkins: +950
- Rondale Moore: +1800
- Trey McBride: +2900
Anytime TD Scorer
- Christian McCaffrey: -145
- James Conner: +100
- Deebo Samuel: +130
- Elijah Mitchell: +130
- DeAndre Hopkins: +165
- Brandon Aiyuk: +175
- George Kittle: +180
- Rondale Moore: +340
- Trey McBride: +600
To Score 2+ TDs
- Christian McCaffrey: +420
- James Conner: +650
- Deebo Samuel: +850
- Elijah Mitchell: +850
- DeAndre Hopkins: +1100
- George Kittle: +1200
- Brandon Aiyuk: +1200
- Rondale Moore: +3400
Top 49ers-Cardinals Over/Unders
- Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards: 243.5
- Christian McCaffrey rushing yards: 62.5
- James Conner rushing yards: 51.5
- Brandon Aiyuk receiving yards: 56.5
- Deebo Samuel receiving yards: 50.5
- George Kittle receiving yards: 44.5
- Christian McCaffrey receiving yards: 36.5
- James Conner receiving yards: 19.5
Top Week 11 49ers-Cardinals Game Props
- San Francisco -8.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +240
- San Francisco -8.5 AND OVER 43.5: +240
- Arizona +8.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +250
- Arizona +8.5 AND OVER 43.5: +330
