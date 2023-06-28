There’s $2.5 million in Tour de France prize money up for grabs as the world’s best male cyclists are pedaling in the most prestigious and challenging bicycle race on the planet.

The 110th edition of the Tour de France is fast approaching — starting in Basque Country, and cruising through cities and countryside towards an impressive payday and all the prestige that awaits in Paris.

This year’s race features 176 riders on 22 teams from across the globe, battling it out through 21 stages in a race that begins in Bilbao, Spain, the first-ever stage in the city, and cycling towards the finish line at the Champs-Élysées.

It’s a 2,115-mile ride that takes place over the course of three weeks (July 1-23), and it’s all about that yellow jersey.

But as it turns out, there are many more ways to make money throughout the three-week competition. Let’s take a look at what winning looks like at La Grande Boucle.

2023 Tour de France Prize Money

The big winner — you know, the one making that iconic ride through the streets of Paris — will cruise away with roughly $545,257 in Tour de France prize money.

The second-place rider earns around $219,130, the third-place rider brings home about $109,565, while the fourth-place finisher takes around $76,695. Cyclists who finish well outside of the top tier can make about $1,100.

And that’s just payouts in the general classification category.

In addition to overall placement at the end of the race, there’s also money to be made for riders who earn various colored jerseys and lead in categories related to points, performance in the mountains, and straight-up grit.

For example, riders who win an individual stage earn about $12,052, while cyclists in the remaining positions in the top 20 also receive cash prizes.

Riders who wear the “King of the Mountains” jersey and win Best Climber at the end of the race can make $27,391, while the cyclist dubbed “Most Aggressive Rider” at the end of each day can make around $2,191 per stage.

It’s truly a dash for cash featuring the biggest names in cycling.

Allons-y.