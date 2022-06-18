NFT.NYC 2022: Everything You Need to Know

The fourth annual NFT.NYC conference welcomes more than 1,500 crypto experts to speak on NFT gaming, film, music, blockchain technology, and more.

The Web3 community is taking over the Big Apple for NFT.NYC 2022, whose fourth edition is slated for June 20 through 23.

The fourth annual superconference welcomes NFT ecosystem builders for a week of panel discussions, digital activations, fun events, and networking opportunities. This year’s theme is “The Diversity of NFTs.” Official NFT.NYC events will take place across seven venues:

Radio City Music Hall

New York Marriott Marquis

Palladium Times Square

The Edison Ballroom

The Edison Rooftop

The Town Hall

Margaritaville Resort Times Square

For attendees who have already secured their tickets, registration open on Monday, June 20, at the Marriott Marquis. General sessions and programming will take place June 21 through 23. NFT.NYC will operate across 16 main tracks including gaming, ticketing, blockchains, music, film, social, and art.

Due to the high volume of speaker applications, NFT.NYC is introducing an Unconference for the first time. The Unconference will welcome speakers to register on a first-come, first-serve basis to present on two open stages during NFT. NYC 2022. There are some clear guidelines and limitations for speakers who take to the Unconference stages, and they will get a 10-minute max presentation time. There will be no product pitches or slide decks during the Unconference.

If you’re on the fence about attending NFT.NYC, check out this recap from last year’s event.

If you’re convinced to attend, snag a last-minute general admission or VIP ticket valued at $849 and $1,999, respectively.

Since there are tons of events and panels to attend, we wanted to call out a few to keep on your radar for NFT.NYC 2022.

Must-see NFT.NYC Panels

For a full scope of what’s to come next week, check out the draft program here and brace yourself, it’s 46 pages long as of today, meaning there are hundreds of events to choose from. The NFT.NYC 2022 speaker lineup included more than 1,500 NFT community members. Here are a few panels and speakers you don’t want to miss.

June 21, 11:50 a.m.: How NFTs are Shaping the Future of Music with Michael Baro, Stefan Clark, Jacqui Bransky, Mike Darlington, French Montana, Jim Jones, and Jesse Dylan

with Michael Baro, Stefan Clark, Jacqui Bransky, Mike Darlington, French Montana, Jim Jones, and Jesse Dylan June 21, 2:50 p.m.: NFTs with Gucci and SuperRare with Zack Yanger and Nicolas Oudinot

with Zack Yanger and Nicolas Oudinot June 22, 12:45 p.m.: The Creator Economy: Establishing Commercial and Culturally Relevant NFT Partnerships with Lynne Marlor, Jaiya Gill, Masha Vyazemskaya, Gary Leuis, and Sunil Singhvi

with Lynne Marlor, Jaiya Gill, Masha Vyazemskaya, Gary Leuis, and Sunil Singhvi June 22, 3:15 p.m.: My Conversation with a Gamer: The Benefits and Pitfalls of NFT Gaming, How We Fix Them, and How to Build a More Sustainable Gaming Ecosystem with Brycent Johnson

with Brycent Johnson June 23, 10:30 a.m.: What’s Real? NFT Real Estate Physical vs. Digital with Lees Garcia, Dean Tribble, Alvaro Nunez, Jenny Guo, and Todd Miller

with Lees Garcia, Dean Tribble, Alvaro Nunez, Jenny Guo, and Todd Miller June 23, 3:50 p.m.: How Women are Changing the NFT World with Maya Nicks, Erin Cell, Amanda Diguardia, Sara Jones, Alissa Jordan, and Jenna (Jenft) Kozodoy

Events and Activations to Check Out

Here’s a handy running list of satellite and community events scheduled for NFT.NYC 2022.

The NFT.NYC 2022 Diversity of NFTs Art Collection

Every piece in this year’s “Diversity of NFTs” art collection will be displayed on a Times Square billboard and throughout the Marriott Hotel during the conference. NFT.NYC launched this activation as a new way to celebrate and recognize emerging artists.

In collaboration with 221 Community Artists, we are very excited to launch "The https://t.co/1IrDLHe1py 2022 Diversity of NFTs Art Collection".



Artworks will be displayed on Times Square and throughout the event. Some pieces will be available to mint.https://t.co/cup0e2EYF7 — NFT.NYC (@NFT_NYC) June 9, 2022

The NFT Awards

NFT.NYC’s second annual NFT Awards will take place on June 21. The awards attracted nearly 18,500 votes and will recognize the best NFT leaders and companies across various categories including gaming, news coverage, NFT marketplaces, and more. NFT.NYC’s shared on its official Twitter account that it received 12,353 nominations for this year’s awards.

This year’s awards ceremony is supported by OpenSea, APENFT, and NFT.Kred.

Click here to check out the winners from NFT.NYC’s 2021 NFT Awards.

Universal Space Station

Monstercat and Universe.xyz are teaming up to host an evening of music, technology, and art at Webster Hall in downtown Manhattan on June 19. Micah Johnson, a former MLB player and the creator of the Akutars NFT collection, will exhibit select art from the “Akuverse.” The event is open to holders of Monstercat NFTs, RELICS, IDOLS, Polymorphs, Lobby Lobsters, and NFTBoxes, as well as Akutars.

It's going to be a huge week of announcements for us leading up to @NFT_NYC.



The first is that @nftboxes is officially sponsoring the universal space station event from @Monstercat & @universe_xyz!



Every @nftboxes art owner is able to claim a free general admission ticket..



🧵 pic.twitter.com/0skuWNArBG — Pranksy 📦 (@pranksy) June 15, 2022

Coinbase NFT Future Market

Coinbase NFT is hosting an activation called the Future Market, which it describes as as “a reimagination of the NFT marketplace as a physical and digital playground,” per its official website. Collectors and creators can experience the Future Market throughout NFT.NYC in Chelsea on Manhattan’s west side.

We're 11 days out from https://t.co/Roz5y5OeBH!



Join us at the 𝙁𝙐𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙀 𝙈𝘼𝙍𝙆𝙀𝙏 for a reimagining of Coinbase NFT as a phygital playground where you can help shape the future of creator culture.



Sign up here 👉 https://t.co/g9LuayLWQe pic.twitter.com/6L1zxgn1e8 — Coinbase NFT (@Coinbase_NFT) June 9, 2022

ChillRx Music NFT Studios

Chill Rx, a virtual music and digital artist collective, is hosting various events through NFT.NYC. Each day from June 20 to 24, the company will host events at Quad Recording Studios from 4 to 8 p.m. The fun doesn’t stop there; ChillRx will host nightly events where attendees should expect “jam sessions, beat battles, freestyle sessions, karaoke, merch, and more,” the invite reads. All events are free, and anyone can check out what’s happening at the studio. RSVP is required for nightly events.