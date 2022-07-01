F1 Betting: British Grand Prix 2022 Odds Breakdown

As Formula 1 returns to Silverstone, check out the latest F1 British GP odds and prop bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
There’s something about Silverstone. The British Grand Prix predates the existence of the Formula 1 World Championship, and it’s been a part of the F1 schedule in every single year there’s been an F1 schedule. Of the four drivers to win the race at least four times, three are British — with Stevenage-born Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton leading the way with an incredible eight wins, his most recent coming last year.
So, is this latest edition of the British GP the Silver Arrows’ to lose? Not so fast, as Max Verstappen and Red Bull are firmly on the front foot after some back-and-forth jockeying with Ferrari in the beginning stages of the campaign. But of course, no race plays out on paper.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest 2022 F1 British Grand Prix odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
F1 British Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win
British GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before free practice sessions and qualifying.
Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -105
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +220
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1100
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1100
George Russell (Mercedes): +1300
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +1600
Fernando Alonso (Alpine): +8000
2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of June 30.
Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -550
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +650
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +3200
George Russell (Mercedes): +4000
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +6500
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +11000
2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of June 30.