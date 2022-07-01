F1 Betting: British Grand Prix 2022 Odds Breakdown

As Formula 1 returns to Silverstone, check out the latest F1 British GP odds and prop bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

There’s something about Silverstone. The British Grand Prix predates the existence of the Formula 1 World Championship, and it’s been a part of the F1 schedule in every single year there’s been an F1 schedule. Of the four drivers to win the race at least four times, three are British — with Stevenage-born Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton leading the way with an incredible eight wins, his most recent coming last year.

So, is this latest edition of the British GP the Silver Arrows’ to lose? Not so fast, as Max Verstappen and Red Bull are firmly on the front foot after some back-and-forth jockeying with Ferrari in the beginning stages of the campaign. But of course, no race plays out on paper.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest 2022 F1 British Grand Prix odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

F1 British Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win

British GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before free practice sessions and qualifying.

2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of June 30.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -550

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +650

Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +3200

George Russell (Mercedes): +4000

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +6500

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +11000

2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of June 30.

Oracle Red Bull Racing: -400

Scuderia Ferrari: +410

Mercedes-AMG Petronas: +2200