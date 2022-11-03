2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds & Post Positions

This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for Saturday’s famous old race at Keeneland with the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds from our friends at FanDuel Racing.

One of the year’s biggest weekends in horse racing is just days away on Nov. 4 and 5 at Keeneland in Lexington. The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic post position draw was on Oct. 31 and odds were subsequently released.

Saturday’s biggest day or racing features 9 Breeders’ Cup races including the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at 1 1/4 miles. Fans and bettors can check out the field and contenders.

The Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic is Race 11 on Saturday, Nov. 5 with post time at 5:40 p.m. ET.

Check out the latest odds and follow FanDuel Racing as you watch and wager on the 2022 Breeders’ Cup.

2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

1. Taiba: 8/1

Jockey: Mike Smith

Trainer: Bob Baffert

2. Life is Good: 6/1

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

3. Happy Saver: 30/1

Jockey: John Velazquez

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

4. Flightline: 3/5

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: John Sadler

5. Hot Rod Charlie: 15/1

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

6. Epicenter: 5/1

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

EPICENTER is ready to take on the competition in the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic after putting in this morning’s work at Keeneland. 💯



Catch up with him and the rest of the team on @fandueltv! #BC22 pic.twitter.com/clAvZIssh2 — TVG (@TVG) October 30, 2022

7. Olympiad: 10/1

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Trainer: Bill Mott

8. Rich Strike: 20/1

Jockey: Sonny Leon

Trainer: Eric Reed

— FairwayJay

Read More: