Sports November 3, 2022
Boardroom Staff

2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds & Post Positions

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for Saturday’s famous old race at Keeneland with the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds from our friends at FanDuel Racing.

One of the year’s biggest weekends in horse racing is just days away on Nov. 4 and 5 at Keeneland in Lexington. The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic post position draw was on Oct. 31 and odds were subsequently released.

Saturday’s biggest day or racing features 9 Breeders’ Cup races including the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at 1 1/4 miles. Fans and bettors can check out the field and contenders.

The Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic is Race 11 on Saturday, Nov. 5 with post time at 5:40 p.m. ET.

Check out the latest odds and follow FanDuel Racing as you watch and wager on the 2022 Breeders’ Cup.

2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

1. Taiba: 8/1

  • Jockey: Mike Smith
  • Trainer: Bob Baffert

2. Life is Good: 6/1

  • Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.
  • Trainer: Todd Pletcher

3. Happy Saver: 30/1

  • Jockey: John Velazquez
  • Trainer: Todd Pletcher

4. Flightline: 3/5

  • Jockey: Flavien Prat
  • Trainer: John Sadler

5. Hot Rod Charlie: 15/1

  • Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
  • Trainer: Doug O’Neill

6. Epicenter: 5/1

  • Jockey: Joel Rosario
  • Trainer: Steve Asmussen

7. Olympiad: 10/1

  • Jockey: Junior Alvarado
  • Trainer: Bill Mott

8. Rich Strike: 20/1

  • Jockey: Sonny Leon
  • Trainer: Eric Reed

