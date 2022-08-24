WNBA Playoffs: Sun vs. Wings Game 3 Odds & Betting Picks

This article originally appeared on FanDuel.

Get ready for Game 3 of the first-round WNBA Playoff series between the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun with the latest betting odds and insights from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wings vs. Sun Game 3 Info

2022 WNBA Playoffs — Round 1 Game 3 (Series Tied 1-1)

Connecticut Sun (25-11, 12-6 Away) vs. Dallas Wings (18-18, 8-10 Home)

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2021

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

Coverage: ESPN

After being embarrassed in Game 1, the Dallas Wings stormed back with an impressive 89-79 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2. The Wings’ win was quite the effort, highlighted by Kayla Thornton’s team-high 20 points, as well as Teaira McCowan’s 17-point, 11-rebound double-double off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Sun came away with a defeat due to a slow start, getting outscored 22-7 in the first quarter. Outside of Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones each scoring 20 points apiece, there wasn’t much to like from Connecticut’s performance. A stronger showing is needed on the road this Wednesday.

Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings Odds & Spread: Game 3

Moneyline

Sun: -265

Wings: +210

Spread

Sun: -6.5 (-105)

Wings: +6.5 (-115)

Total

Over 164.5: -110

Under 164.5: -110

Odds to Win WNBA Championship

Sun: +350

Wings: +4200

The Sun enter this contest as the clear-cut betting favorite on the moneyline and the spread. This 9 p.m. ET clash also features a total of 164.5, which is slightly above the projected total of 161.5 from Game 2.

Game 3 Wings vs. Sun Prediction & Pick

Win prediction: Connecticut Sun (56% probability)

FiveThirtyEight projects the Sun to bounce back with a Game 3 victory here. While Sunday’s effort was hardly impressive, Connecticut did outscore Dallas, 72-67 in the final three frames. In fact, the Sun’s 32-point fourth-quarter performance is exactly what they need right out of the gate on Wednesday.

I think that the Sun underestimated the Wings in Game 2 and that’s something that won’t happen again. If Connecticut can shoot better from three-point range and take advantage of their opponent’s discipline issues (Wings had 20 fouls on Sunday), the Sun’s chances of victory will increase.

As great as the Wings are feeling after their upset win, I expect the Sun to put them in their place.

Final Score Prediction: Sun 88, Wings 79

Sun vs Wings Betting Trends

Connecticut is 6-1 straight up in its last seven road games.

in its last seven road games. Dallas is 5-11 against the spread (ATS) in its last 16 games against Connecticut.

(ATS) in its last 16 games against Connecticut. The total has hit the under in 10 of Connecticut’s last 14 games against Dallas.

in 10 of Connecticut’s last 14 games against Dallas. The total has hit the over in six of Dallas’ last seven games.

— Devon Platana

