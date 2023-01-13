Your curated list of wagers for the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend, from moneylines and player props to overlooked underdogs.

As hard as it is to believe, we’ve already made it to the postseason, albeit with less than we started with. Knowing most of that could be attributed to just unimaginable poor luck, we set our sights on the do-or-die time of the year when everyone is essentially starting over again.

Let’s see what these NFL Wild Card best bets bring us to commence the playoffs.

NFL Wild Card Round Best Bets Overview

Best Teaser Bet (4-team, 13 points) of Wild Card Round

Not often does the postseason churn out a free bingo space in teaser bets. For this year’s “Super” Wild Card Weekend, however, that’s what we’re getting in Buffalo when a limited Fins squad arrives.

Miami is not only down starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) but the roster’s solid second-stringer — Teddy Bridgewater (finger, knee) — will also be unable to start (though he is possibly able to serve as the backup), leaving QB1 duties to unimpressive rookie Skylar Thompson. The seventh-round draft choice from this past April made two starts during the regular season, and let’s just say he left a lot to be desired. He won’t be cashing checks for long with that 62.2 passer rating.

Well, all we need here is the mighty Buffalo Bills — in their home stadium playing in cold temperatures that they’re used to — to beat a team that will be severely capped by ineffective QB play.

Oh, and for what it’s worth, Josh Allen passed for 700-plus yards against the Dolphins in their two combined meetings this year.

Jacksonville losing by two touchdowns or less (or, ya know, winning straight up) in its home date with LA feels fairly close to a certainty. Let’s emphasize that this is the Chargers we’re talking about, the classic NFL franchise that just always makes things close. This is no exception.

Even if the Bolts were not representing the opposition in this one, Trevor Lawrence has earned the trust of bettors in such a big spot to simply not get blown out at home. Behind a sensational sophomore season from Lawrence, Jacksonville closed out the campaign on a five-game win streak to secure the AFC South title.

If those first two legs of our teaser wager prevail, we’ll leave the second half to the second-ever Monday night postseason contest. It also may be the final game in the all-time great career of Tom Brady. That last point is something that should be considered by anyone debating having action on this game. Do you really think Brady — in the playoffs and after changing his mind about retirement last offseason — is going to go down weakly? No, of course not.

The resolve shown by Brady and his Bucs at the end of the year is what propelled them to the top of the NFC South and they’re not about to let up. Relying on Brady with these unique circumstances hopefully ensures they don’t get demolished. The Cowboys aren’t entering strong anyway after looking flat in Week 18 thanks to an undeniably dreadful performance from Dak Prescott.

As for the over/under aspect, there can be at least just enough to get a final score into the low 30s. Dallas was fourth in scoring this season (27.5 points per game) and thus can bait the Buccaneers into more of an offensively-active bout. Brady showed down the stretch he still has more big games to be unfolded — like his 432-yard outing in the needed Week 17 win. That was versus a good Panthers D, too.

Read More: