Steelers vs. Browns Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 3

All your Browns vs. Steelers odds to kick off Week 3 on Thursday Night Football courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Longtime AFC North rivals Pittsburgh and Cleveland were both on the losing end of super-close contests in Week 2. The Steelers’ comeback came short in a 17-14 home loss to New England, while the Browns suffered a brutal last-second 31-30 home loss to the New York Jets.
Both teams are now 1-1 going into a crucial early-season primetime matchup on Thursday Night Football. Heading into Thursday’s Pittsburgh–Cleveland Rust Belt showdown, let’s check out all the latest Steelers vs Browns odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Week 3 Browns vs. Steelers Odds
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 22 and subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Cleveland Browns -3.5 (-118) / Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5 (-104)
- Moneyline: Cleveland Browns (-200) / Pittsburgh Steelers (+168)
- Over/Under: OVER 38.5 (-110) / UNDER 38.5 (-110)
Steelers vs. Browns Prop Bets: NFL Week 3
First TD Scorer
- Nick Chubb: +450
- Najee Harris: +700
- Kareem Hunt: +750
- Amari Cooper: +850
- Diontae Johnson: +1100
- Pat Freiermuth: +1200
- Donovan Peoples-Jones: +1400
- Chase Claypool: +1500
- David Njoku: +1600
- George Pickens: +1800
- Jacoby Brissett: +2400
- Harrison Bryant: +2700
- Browns defense: +2900
Anytime TD Scorer
- Nick Chubb: -115
- Najee Harris: +145
- Kareem Hunt: +170
- Amari Cooper: +210
- Diontae Johnson: +250
- Pat Freiermuth: +290
- Chase Claypool: +350
- Donovan Peoples-Jones: +350
- David Njoku: +430
- George Pickens: +480
- Jacoby Brissett: +700
- Harrison Bryant: +750
- Browns defense: +800
- Steelers defense: +900
To Score 2+ TDs
- Nick Chubb: +500
- Najee Harris: +900
- Kareem Hunt: +1200
- Amari Cooper: +1600
- Diontae Johnson: +1900
- Pat Freiermuth: +2500
- Donovan Peoples-Jones: +3000
- Chase Claypool: +3500
Top Browns vs. Steelers Over/Unders
- Mitchell Trubisky passing yards: 191.5
- Mitchell Trubisky passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+198), Under 1.5 (-280)
- Mitchell Trubisky pass completions: Over 19.5 (-122), Under 19.5 (-108)
- Jacoby Brissett passing yards: 181.5
- Jacoby Brissett passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+182), Under 1.5 (-250)
- Jacoby Brissett pass completions: Over 17.5 (-106), Under 17.5 (-125)
- Nick Chubb rushing yards: 84.5
- Najee Harris rushing yards: 54.5
- Kareem Hunt rushing yards: 42.5
- Mitchell Trubisky rushing yards: 12.5
- Diontae Johnson receiving yards: 56.5
- Amari Cooper receiving yards: 49.5
- Chase Claypool receiving yards: 37.5
- Pat Freiermuth receiving yards: 34.5
- George Pickens receiving yards: 29.5
- Donovan Peoples-Jones receiving yards: 29.5
- David Njoku receiving yards: 24.5
- Najee Harris receiving yards: 17.5
- Kareem Hunt receiving yards: 15.5
Top Steelers vs. Browns Player Props
- Amari Cooper 6+ receptions AND Cleveland Browns win: +250
- Kareem Hunt 25+ receiving yards AND Cleveland Browns win: +255
- Jacoby Brissett 2+ passing TDs AND Cleveland Browns win: +280
- Najee Harris 4+ receptions AND Pittsburgh Steelers win: +360
- Pat Freiermuth 5+ receptions AND Pittsburgh Steelers win: +470
- Chase Claypool 5+ receptions AND Pittsburgh Steelers win: +480
