Packers vs. Bills Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 8

Get set for Sunday Night Football in Orchard Park with the latest Bills vs. Packers odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

We’re used to seeing Green Bay Packers future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers make history, though normally in the bad way. After three consecutive losses, Rodgers is a double-digit underdog for the first time in his NFL career as Green Bay visits Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

The Pack, who haven’t scored more than 27 points in a game this year, have to play stout defense against the high-powered Bills for a path to victory to emerge. That’s no easy task — Buffalo won at Kansas City last week to avenge last season’s playoff loss, they lead the AFC East at 5-1 thanks to strong play on both sides of the ball, and they’re your current betting favorites to win their first-ever Super Bowl.

Heading into this highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football showdown, let’s check out all the latest Packers vs. Bills odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Packers Odds: NFL Week 8

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 30 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Buffalo Bills -10.5 (-110) / Green Bay Packers +10.5 (-110)

: Buffalo Bills -10.5 (-110) / Green Bay Packers +10.5 (-110) Moneyline : Buffalo Bills (-480) / Green Bay Packers (+370)

: Buffalo Bills (-480) / Green Bay Packers (+370) Over/Under: OVER 46.5 (-115) / UNDER 46.5 (-105)

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

Stefon Diggs: -115

-115 Aaron Jones: +105

+105 Devin Singletary: +120

+120 Gabe Davis: +120

+120 Josh Allen: +135

+135 Dawson Knox: +220

+220 Romeo Doubs: +280

+280 Robert Tonyan: +280

+280 Isaiah McKenzie: +320

+320 AJ Dillon: +320

+320 Christian Watson: +400

+400 Sammy Watkins: +400

To Score 2+ TDs

Stefon Diggs: +500

+500 Aaron Jones: +650

+650 Gabe Davis: +700

+700 Devin Singletary: +800

+800 Josh Allen: +900

+900 Dawson Knox: +1600

+1600 Romeo Doubs: +2200

+2200 AJ Dillon: +2500

+2500 Robert Tonyan: +2600

+2600 Isaiah McKenzie: +2900

Top Packers vs. Bills Over/Unders

Josh Allex passing yards: 273.5

273.5 Josh Allen passing TDs: Over 2.5 (+168), Under 2.5 (-220)

Over 2.5 (+168), Under 2.5 (-220) Josh Allen pass completions: 24.5

24.5 Aaron Rodgers passing yards: 235.5

235.5 Aaron Rodgers passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+126), Under 1.5 (-162)

Over 1.5 (+126), Under 1.5 (-162) Aaron Rodgers pass completions: Over 23.5 (-122), Under 23.5 (-108)

Over 23.5 (-122), Under 23.5 (-108) Devin Singletary rushing yards: 54.5

54.5 Aaron Jones rushing yards: 46.5

46.5 Josh Allen rushing yards: 39.5

39.5 AJ Dillon rushing yards: 25.5

25.5 Stefon Diggs receiving yards: 80.5

80.5 Gabe Davis receiving yards: 56.5

56.5 Romeo Doubs receiving yards: 40.5

40.5 Sammy Watkins receiving yards : 39.5

39.5 Dawson Knox receiving yards : 30.5

: 30.5 Aaron Jones receiving yards : 30.5

: 30.5 Isaiah McKenzie receiving yards : 28.5

: 28.5 Robert Tonyan receiving yards : 27.5

: 27.5 Devin Singletary receiving yards: 19.5

Top Week 8 Bills-Packers Game Props

Green Bay +10.5 AND UNDER 47.5: +230

+230 Buffalo -10.5 AND UNDER 47.5: +260

+260 Buffalo -10.5 AND OVER 47.5: +270

+270 Green Bay +10.5 AND OVER 47.5: +300

