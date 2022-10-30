About Boardroom

Sports October 30, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Packers vs. Bills Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 8

Stu Forster/Getty Images
Get set for Sunday Night Football in Orchard Park with the latest Bills vs. Packers odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

We’re used to seeing Green Bay Packers future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers make history, though normally in the bad way. After three consecutive losses, Rodgers is a double-digit underdog for the first time in his NFL career as Green Bay visits Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

The Pack, who haven’t scored more than 27 points in a game this year, have to play stout defense against the high-powered Bills for a path to victory to emerge. That’s no easy task — Buffalo won at Kansas City last week to avenge last season’s playoff loss, they lead the AFC East at 5-1 thanks to strong play on both sides of the ball, and they’re your current betting favorites to win their first-ever Super Bowl.

Heading into this highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football showdown, let’s check out all the latest Packers vs. Bills odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Packers Odds: NFL Week 8

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 30 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines
  • Point Spread: Buffalo Bills -10.5 (-110) / Green Bay Packers +10.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-480) / Green Bay Packers (+370)
  • Over/Under: OVER 46.5 (-115) / UNDER 46.5 (-105)

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills Prop Bets

First TD Scorer
  • Stefon Diggs: +550
  • Gabe Davis: +650
  • Devin Singletary: +750
  • Aaron Jones: +750
  • Josh Allen: +900
  • Dawson Knox: +1300
  • Romeo Doubs: +1700
  • Robert Tonyan: +1700
  • Isaiah McKenzie: +1700
  • AJ Dillon: +1900
  • Christian Watson: +2100
  • Sammy Watkins: +2100
Anytime TD Scorer
  • Stefon Diggs: -115
  • Aaron Jones: +105
  • Devin Singletary: +120
  • Gabe Davis: +120
  • Josh Allen: +135
  • Dawson Knox: +220
  • Romeo Doubs: +280
  • Robert Tonyan: +280
  • Isaiah McKenzie: +320
  • AJ Dillon: +320
  • Christian Watson: +400
  • Sammy Watkins: +400
To Score 2+ TDs
  • Stefon Diggs: +500
  • Aaron Jones: +650
  • Gabe Davis: +700
  • Devin Singletary: +800
  • Josh Allen: +900
  • Dawson Knox: +1600
  • Romeo Doubs: +2200
  • AJ Dillon: +2500
  • Robert Tonyan: +2600
  • Isaiah McKenzie: +2900

Top Packers vs. Bills Over/Unders

  • Josh Allex passing yards: 273.5
  • Josh Allen passing TDs: Over 2.5 (+168), Under 2.5 (-220)
  • Josh Allen pass completions: 24.5
  • Aaron Rodgers passing yards: 235.5
  • Aaron Rodgers passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+126), Under 1.5 (-162)
  • Aaron Rodgers pass completions: Over 23.5 (-122), Under 23.5 (-108)
  • Devin Singletary rushing yards: 54.5
  • Aaron Jones rushing yards: 46.5
  • Josh Allen rushing yards: 39.5
  • AJ Dillon rushing yards: 25.5
  • Stefon Diggs receiving yards: 80.5
  • Gabe Davis receiving yards: 56.5
  • Romeo Doubs receiving yards: 40.5
  • Sammy Watkins receiving yards : 39.5
  • Dawson Knox receiving yards: 30.5
  • Aaron Jones receiving yards: 30.5
  • Isaiah McKenzie receiving yards: 28.5
  • Robert Tonyan receiving yards: 27.5
  • Devin Singletary receiving yards: 19.5

Top Week 8 Bills-Packers Game Props

  • Green Bay +10.5 AND UNDER 47.5: +230
  • Buffalo -10.5 AND UNDER 47.5: +260
  • Buffalo -10.5 AND OVER 47.5: +270
  • Green Bay +10.5 AND OVER 47.5: +300

