Will Nike Release More Off-White Air Force 1s in 2023?￼

Nike collaborated with the late Virgil Abloh, founder of luxury fashion brand Off-White, on numerous other Air Force 1 silhouettes in the past, including the upcoming Brooklyn colorway.

Before passing from a rare form of cancer in November 2021, Off-White founder Virgil Abloh completed several projects in collaboration with Nike. With 2023 being just months away, The Swoosh and Abloh’s widow Shannon are rumored to release even more sneakers importing the late designer’s vision in the new year.

According to Complex, fans might see a new version of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 as early as April. Two more may follow in the form of mids in June, though timelines are “subject to change.” Images from said drops have yet to be revealed, but in keeping tradition with previous footwear debuts, expect to see teasers and more official news on Nike’s official SNKRS app.

While the designs for the rumored 2023 versions have not yet been revealed, Nike is set to release its newest Off-White x AF1 collaboration on Sept. 13 with the drop of the Brooklyn colorway. According to the company’s SNKRS app, the draw for the $160 pair will open at 10 a.m. ET.

Air Force 1s are not the only Nike sneaker to have received the Off-White treatment. In April, the Off-White x Nike Blazer Low 77 dropped in both white and black colorways. They were equipped with design features that incorporated both the old-school aesthetic of the iconic shoe and Abloh’s modern approach to singularity.

There’s also a New York museum dedicated to ensuring Abloh’s passion for textiles receives a well-deserved posthumous tribute. Titled “Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech,” the Brooklyn Museum exhibit showcases sketches, illustrations, and installations from the past two decades of the Ghanaian-American designer’s life and career.

Said compositions will include but are not limited to picks from Off-White, Louis Vuitton Men’s, and other one-off concepts Abloh undertook. The presentation runs through Jan. 29, 2023, and general admission tickets start at $8.