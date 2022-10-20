NHL & Adidas Unveil 2022 Reverse Retro Jerseys

This is the second iteration of the Adidas alternates and they will roll out on ice and in retail in November.

All 32 NHL teams will heat up the ice this season with their Adidas 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys. The Three Stripes unveiled the collection on Thursday, featuring a new twist on nostalgic elements league-wide.

This is the second edition of the Reverse Retro concept after its original rollout in 2020. Teams will start wearing the new unis in November, with special Reverse Retro games sprinkled in throughout the season. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ clash with the Buffalo Sabres will be the first such matchup, taking place Nov. 2 on TNT.

“The first iteration of Reverse Retro was one of the most popular uniform launches of all time. Fans couldn’t get enough of not only their team’s jersey, but the nostalgia and storytelling league-wide,” said Dan Near, Adidas Hockey’s senior director. “In 2022, we’re doubling down on the design formula — your colors, your retros, remixed — and once again seeking to bring the magic of the sport to Gen Z and fans around the world.”

Some highlights, in no particular order:

The Boston Bruins are bringing back the brown bear logo from their iconic 1995 yellow jersey in a crisp, clean white.

are bringing back the brown bear logo from their iconic 1995 yellow jersey in a crisp, clean white. Tampa Bay ‘s 1997 third jerseys are back — a white jersey highlighted by a white-and-yellow lightning bolt on navy sleeves.

‘s 1997 third jerseys are back — a white jersey highlighted by a white-and-yellow lightning bolt on navy sleeves. Los Angeles brings back its 1982 Forum blue and gold colorway, now on a white jersey for the first time.

brings back its 1982 Forum blue and gold colorway, now on a white jersey for the first time. Vancouver ‘s Reverse Retro draws inspiration from its 1962 Western Hockey League jersey and includes a reimagined Johnny Canuck icon in a blue, green, and beige colorway.

‘s Reverse Retro draws inspiration from its 1962 Western Hockey League jersey and includes a reimagined Johnny Canuck icon in a blue, green, and beige colorway. San Jose is bringing back the 1974 California Golden Seals’ teal and yellow look

is bringing back the 1974 California Golden Seals’ teal and yellow look Both New Jersey and Colorado pay homage to the 1982 Colorado Rockies NHL team with gold, red, and blue looks, and the New York Islanders bring back their famous fisherman look in its navy and orange colorway.

and pay homage to the 1982 Colorado Rockies NHL team with gold, red, and blue looks, and the bring back their famous fisherman look in its navy and orange colorway. The St. Louis Blues will rock bright yellow — a version of a prototype introduced before their inaugural 1966 campaign. Arizona’s 1998 third jerseys are brought back in a desert Sienna colorway never before used in the NHL.

Reverse Retro jerseys will be available for sale on Nov. 15 at NHL Shop and Adidas websites on Nov. 15, and be available elsewhere on Nov. 20.

