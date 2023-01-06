NFT Sales Roundup: Zombie CryptoPunk Sells for $1.3M

The first edition of 2023 of Boardroom’s NFT Sales Roundup includes Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, CryptoPunks, and more.

It’s the first week of the new year, and it’s looking up for the NFT market. Historically, the NFT industry has peaked at the top of the new year, so we’ll be watching to see if that trend continues in 2023.

CryptoSlam’s data shows that over 390,100 buyers spent more than $192.6 million on NFTs in the past seven days, up 19% compared to the previous week. NFT activity is up 3% overall, with roughly 1.1 million transactions going through between Dec. 30 and Jan. 6. Blue-chip projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, and Azuki soared back to the top of the list for most sales this week.

NFT sales and blockchain volume changes over the past week, per CryptoSlam:

Ethereum and Solana sales are up 18% and 29%, respectively. The Ethereum blockchain attracted $150.3 million in sales, while Solana brought in $32.3 million.

MineablePunks, an NFT project generated using on-chain CryptoPunk assets, attracted $6.7 million in sales. That’s down 40%, but the project was the sixth-highest-selling in the last week.

ImmutableX and Flow sales are down 2% and 5%, respectively. ImmutableX brought in $2.9 million in sales and Flow brought in $1.1 million.

Fan token sales volume is up 47%, with the market bringing in $606.8 million. Santos FC, Lazio, FC Porto, and Manchester City Fan Token topped the list for sales volume.

Cardano sales jumped 46% in the past week with $2.6 million, which was the largest increase in sales across the blockchains.

Highest-selling NFT projects, also via CryptoSlam:

Bored Ape Yacht Club : $19 million (+56%)

: $19 million (+56%) Mutant Ape Yacht Club : $13 million (+83%)

: $13 million (+83%) Azuki : $11 million (+93%)

: $11 million (+93%) Bored Ape Kennel Club : $8 million (+55%)

: $8 million (+55%) CryptoPunks: $6 million (+51%)

More NFT and crypto news:

Fanatics is not down with the NFT market’s volatility, so the sports apparel and collectibles retailer is selling its 60% majority stake in Candy Digital to Galaxy Digital.

is not down with the NFT market’s volatility, so the sports apparel and collectibles retailer is selling its 60% majority stake in Candy Digital to Galaxy Digital. Logan Paul is back in the hot seat after YouTuber Coffeezilla accused him of abandoning his NFT gaming project CryptoZoo and not paying developers behind the project. Paul denied these claims.

is back in the hot seat after YouTuber Coffeezilla accused him of abandoning his NFT gaming project CryptoZoo and not paying developers behind the project. Paul denied these claims. Crypto lender Genesis Global Trading laid off 30% of its workforce as its parent company, Digital Currency Group, shuttered its wealth management division.

Top NFT Sales of the Week

Punk #2066 sold for $1.3 million (1,155 ETH) on Dec. 30. This CryptoPunk is one of 88 zombie punks in CryptoPunks’ flagship collection of 10,000 NFTs.

Bored Ape #4743 sold for $379,203 (300 ETH) on Jan. 4

Azuki #7257 sold for $361,529 (289 ETH) on Jan. 4

Dreadfulz #164 sold for $268,906 (215 ETH) on Jan. 5

g00fs #1351 sold for $215,849 (180 ETH) on Dec. 31

