NFL MVP Odds Entering Week 11: Patrick Mahomes Pads His Lead

Losses for both Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts make the Chiefs QB’s chances of earning the NFL’s top honor more promising.

Through nine games, Patrick Mahomes continues to lead the NFL in passing yards (2,936) and passing touchdowns (25). Not only are the Kansas City Chiefs in control of the AFC, but their indomitable QB is the undisputed favorite for this year’s MVP award. Mahomes led the Chiefs to their seventh win of the season on Sunday with a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He once again proved capable of finding receivers other than Travis Kelce or Mecole Hardman, with 10 different players now having caught a touchdown for the Chiefs this year. That’s the most of any team in the league.

Even in the Chiefs’ losses against the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills, he was still the best player on the field. Against the Jags, he notched 331 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the first half. To date, Mahomes has a dozen career games with 300-plus passing yards and 4-plus touchdowns. Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen puts that in perspective:

Patrick Mahomes recorded his 12th career game with 300+ passing yards and 4+ touchdowns on Sunday. He has the most such games in the NFL since 2018, and four more than second place. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) November 14, 2022

It all bodes well for Mahomes’ quest to deliver a second MVP acceptance speech in February. As always, FanDuel Sportsbook has the updated NFL MVP odds.

2022 NFL MVP Odds: Week 11

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 14 following the conclusion of Week 10 and are subject to change.

Josh Allen was the clear MVP favorite in the first half of the season, but his stock has been slipping. Just last week, he dipped out of the first place for the first time all season. This week, he’s caught in a three-way tie with Tua Tagovailoa and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who picked up the first L of his season Monday night against the Washington Commanders.

Is there reason to be concerned about the Buffalo Bills signal-caller? Tough to say. Buffalo faced a red-hot Minnesota Vikings team on Sunday and lost in stunning fashion in overtime. Allen also threw two red zone interceptions, one straight to Patrick Peterson in the extra session to end the game. If you can believe it, Allen also leads the NFL in interceptions with 10. Throwing darts to Stefon Diggs and using his 6’5 frame to gain extra yardage after a run is impressive, but voters will wonder if those costly errors could have been the difference between a win and a defeat.

On a more positive note, we’re witnessing a legitimate franchise quarterback blossoming in Miami. Tagovailoa finished with 285 yards, three touchdowns and a 78% completion rate on Sunday against the Browns. He’s also the league leader in passer rating at 118.4. MVP worthy? Perhaps ask the spectators at Hard Rock Stadium. They made sure their appreciation for the former Heisman Finalist was loud enough to hit the television broadcast.

It’s happening, MVP chants for Tua Tagovailoa at Hard Rock Stadium pic.twitter.com/3nGJni1aym — Jacob Meshel (@fins_dynasty) November 13, 2022

“There’s no doubt I heard that,” Tagovailoa said in his postgame presser. “I could hear that when it was a TV timeout, when we were walking back into the tunnel. You know, it’s flattering. But what we came to do and what we came to accomplish, it’s not accomplished yet. So it would be cool, but we have bigger goals and aspirations on what we want to do as a team.”

Catching up to Mahomes could be a challenge, but as long as he keeps this up, Tagovailoa’s already historic campaign could pay off with a massive extension down the line.

Read More: