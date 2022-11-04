Stephen Curry Dishes out Pizza to the Polls

In the run-up to Tuesday’s midterm election, Pizza to the Polls is working in tandem with Stephen Curry, the Milwaukee Bucks, and more to spark voter participation.

Stephen Curry is used to getting people in line. Now he’s using those skills to get people to the polls.

Curry has never shied away from expressing his opinions as a vocal advocate for Black Lives Matter, voting rights, and many other civic causes. As the midterm elections approach on Nov 8, he is joining a number of athletes and professional sports executives across the country working to encourage people to get out and vote.

To do so, Curry has teamed up with Pizza to the Polls, a nonpartisan nonprofit that delivers snacks to people engaging in civic participation.

The NBA is pausing its schedule on Tuesday, instead, encouraging its fans to make their way to the polls. In addition, all 30 teams will play on the night before and the league will stream all 15 games on election eve on its NBA App. But the intentional hiatus is far from the first time that the Association has advocated for important civic causes.

In a pre-season appearance at Pizza to the Polls and All Vote, No Play’s “Athlete All-Star Meeting” event, Curry spoke about the importance of voting and how he sees his role — and that of the league.

“During the pandemic season (2020) in the bubble, (the NBA) had an opportunity as a group to leverage that platform to open up arenas across the country as registration sites for voting for the 2020 election,” Curry said. “And now, the NBA is coming to the forefront and taking a stand, saying ‘We’re not going to have games on election day.’ We want you to get out and vote and not have any distractions or anything in your way.”

The Milwaukee Bucks are also teaming up with Pizza to the Polls ahead of Saturday’s match-up against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Bucks’ home court Fiserv Forum has served as an early voting site for the midterm elections and will celebrate its final day with a Pizza to the Polls truck onsite in the Deer District beginning at 10:00 am.

Pizza to the Polls has been an important partner for athletes and executives throughout the election season. In addition to Curry, the organization linked up with Stanford women’s basketball coaching legend Tara VanDerveer to help spark college voter registration. Together, they teamed up with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and the New Orleans Saints’ Demario Davis to fuel 25 college watch parties across the country and connected with over 700 student-athletes along the way. In addition to spreading knowledge about voting rights, the organization and its allies promote community engagement and team building.

Reflecting on their collective efforts, Pizza to the Polls Executive Director Amirah Noaman is inspired by the turnout that she’s seen and has high hopes for the future.

“It has been so encouraging to see so many athletes and professional sports organizations – especially the NBA – step up to help create a functioning ecosystem as so many individuals and fans are becoming more politically involved and looking forward to voting this year,” she said. “Feeding people and providing water keeps people in line to vote and keeps elections running smoothly, in addition to helping to bring more joy and celebration to this election day.”

As people walk into the voting booth for Tuesday’s midterm elections, there is a wide range of voter concerns spiking questions and concerns among Americans, spanning economic, social, civic, and environmental issues.

“[This is] an opportunity to share who you are and share what you believe in and leverage that platform for good,” Curry said.

Pizza to the Polls will be onsite at voting stations around the country to ensure that the only thing that voters will be hungry for is a slice of democracy.

