The Sky Blues’ men’s team will don the special looks on March 4 against Newcastle, while the women’s club will wear them on March 5 against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City FC and kit manufacturer Puma unveiled a special uniform for next week’s International Women’s Day inspired by legendary Mancunian Emmeline Pankhurst, the leading organizer of the UK’s suffragette movement in the early 20th century, the partners announced Friday.

City’s men’s team will wear the kit as they walk on to the pitch for Saturday’s English Premier League match against Newcastle United, and the women’s team will wear the kit Sunday for its FA Women’s Super League match against Tottenham. As part of the kit launch, Puma will partner with Manchester City’s charity City in the Community to aid the Community’s City Girls program to provide free weekly football sessions for 250 girls across Manchester for the next 12 months.

Inspired by a pioneer. Deeds Not Words. 🟣🟢⚪



The new limited edition pre-match range is here.#SameCitySamePassion @pumafootball #ad — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 3, 2023

Born in 1858, Emmeline Pankhurst was a relentless activist who went on to found the Women’s Social and Political Union, a prominent suffrage organization that proved to be a key component of the push for women’s voting rights, a dream ultimately realized in 1918 and expanded in 1928.

“The new Manchester City pre-match collection is a great opportunity for Puma to continue our support for women’s football and to celebrate inspirational women, past and present,” Marco Mueller, Puma’s senior head of licensed product line management, said on the occasion.

Photos courtesy of Manchester City FC

The City Girls program expands to Pankhurst’s birthplace of Moss Side for the first time, and all sessions across the program will include a special week of education on the suffragette movement in honor of March being Women’s History Month. Special features will also be published across Manchester City content channels celebrating International Women’s Day, including:

Fullback Demi Stokes shares her life as a working mom and elite athlete

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips discusses the key women in his life who helped shape his career

Forward Denya Castellanos talks about her foundation which provides scholarships for young girls in South America.

Click here to learn more about Man City’s Women’s History Month plans.