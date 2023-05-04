With big clubs knocking, the young midfielder’s days in Germany are dwindling — Boardroom takes a closer look at Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham contract and wage particulars.

Jude Bellingham moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2020 at the age of 17. His reported transfer fee of $25 million from Birmingham City was a massive indication of the German club finding yet another diamond in the rough. The move also made the English international the fourth-most expensive teenager in Bundesliga history.

With so much cash thrown around to secure his services, the midfielder immediately faced extreme pressure, but Bellingham has far surpassed those expectations, just like ex-Dortmund standouts Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, and Robert Lewandowski before him.

As he approaches his 20th birthday in June, the footballing world eagerly anticipates his inevitable move to a top club. This summer, a transfer could secure the midfielder in the history books as one of the most expensive transfers for a player aged 20 or younger. Suppose Dortmund receives the projected fee of $120 million via Transfermarkt — in that case, Bellingham will become the most expensive export in Bundesliga history.

However, it’s not just his on-field talents that have caught the attention of clubs worldwide. Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Liverpool have all set their sights on Bellingham as the next notable signing to uphold their prestigious position of featuring the world’s best players. Likewise, recent developments from football insider Fabrizio Romano indicate a mutual interest in potentially joining the decorated La Liga powerhouse.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid are close to complete deal to sign Jude Bellingham, confirmed. Negotiations are progressing to the final stages.



Personal terms are almost agreed — Juni Calafat, crucial again.



New meeting has been scheduled to complete the agremeent with Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/EZO76bXiHk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023

While Borussia Dortmund is said to be making final attempts to persuade Bellingham to stay, his father, Mark Bellingham, is reportedly applying pressure to complete a summer transfer for financial reasons.

So, does the phenom’s contract pay like a superstar here and now? Let’s take a closer look at the Jude Bellingham salary particulars currently on the books for BVB.

Jude Bellingham Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 3

Total value: $5,305,544

Salary per year: $1,746,606

Wages per week: $33,589

Free agency: 2025

Bellingham Salary Notes

Bellingham has earned an approximate gross total of $3,223,558.00 (€3,223,558) in his playing career.

He is the 19 highest-paid player at Dortmund as of this writing.

Jude’s 2022-23 salary accounts for just 1.31% of Dortmund’s $2,423,077 weekly payroll.

Bellingham Transfer History

July 2020: Birmingham (England – EPL Championship) to Borussia Dortmund (Germany – Bundesliga)