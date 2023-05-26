This article originally appeared at FanDuel

Back to the Brickyard for racing’s grand old event! Let’s make some big Indy 500 predictions, plus the latest odds and insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2023 IndyCar season continues on Sunday, May 28 with the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. This will be the sixth race of the 2023 season so far.

The Indy 500 is one of the most exciting events in all of racing. The 500-mile, 200-lap race has created a plethora of moments in the past, taking careers to new heights in the process. So, who’ll be the latest victor to take home the checkered flag this year?

Get set for the rip-roaring action at the Brickyard with our big Indy 500 predictions, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

2023 Indy 500 Event Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Start Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Laps: 100 (62.5 miles)

100 (62.5 miles) 2022 Winner: Marcus Ericsson

Marcus Ericsson US TV and streaming: NBC, Peacock

The Indianapolis 500 is one of the most exciting events in all of racing. The 500-mile, 200-lap race has created a plethora of moments in the past, taking careers to new heights in the process. So, who’ll be the latest victor to take home the checkered flag this year?

Indy 500 Odds 2023

Driver Odds to Win Alex Palou +600 Scott Dixon +700 Pato O’Ward +800 Takuma Sato +1000 Felix Rosenqvist +1100 Rinus Veekay +1200 Scott McLaughlin +1200 Alexander Rossi +1300 Marcus Ericsson +1400 Josef Newgarden +1600 Santino Ferruci +1600 Will Power +1800 Tony Kanaan +2200 Colton Herta +2600 Kyle Kirkwood +3000 Romain Grosjean +4000 Helio Castroneves +4500 Conor Daly +4500 Ed Carpenter + 4500 Simon Pagenaud +5000 Benjamin Pedersen +6500 David Malukas +6500 Marco Andretti +6500 Ryan Hunter-Reay +6500 Graham Rahal +8000 Stefan Wilson +11000 Christian Lundgaard +11000 Jack Harvey +16000 Callum Ilott +16000 Devlin Defrancesco +16000 Sting Ray Robb +19000 Agustin Canapino +20000 Katherine Legge +20000 RC Enerson +20000

Alex Palou is currently the Indy 500 favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook’s IndyCar odds at +600. Scott Dixon (+700), Pato O’Ward (+800), Takuma Sato (+1000), and Felix Rosenqvist (+1100) round out the top five.

2023 Indy 500 Predictions

While promising odds don’t guarantee a winner, I predict that Alex Palou will finish in the top spot this weekend. He has momentum on his side coming off a victory at the GMR Grand Prix two weeks ago. He’s also performed well at the Indy 500 in the past, finishing as the runner-up in 2021 before placing ninth last year. After finishing no worse than fifth in his last four races, Palou is well-positioned to take the flag here.

Indianapolis 500 Best Bet

There’s good value to be had with Palou at +600, but some bettors are looking for more than that. Taking that into account, Marcus Ericsson at +1400 odds is another viable option. Not only is he the returning champion, but he also won the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg earlier this season. We’ve seen five back-to-back Indy 500 winners in the past and Ericsson is more than talented enough to become the sixth.

— Devon Platana