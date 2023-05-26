This article originally appeared at FanDuel
Back to the Brickyard for racing’s grand old event! Let’s make some big Indy 500 predictions, plus the latest odds and insights from our friends at FanDuel.
The 2023 IndyCar season continues on Sunday, May 28 with the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. This will be the sixth race of the 2023 season so far.
The Indy 500 is one of the most exciting events in all of racing. The 500-mile, 200-lap race has created a plethora of moments in the past, taking careers to new heights in the process. So, who’ll be the latest victor to take home the checkered flag this year?
Get set for the rip-roaring action at the Brickyard with our big Indy 500 predictions, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.
2023 Indy 500 Event Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Start Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Laps: 100 (62.5 miles)
- 2022 Winner: Marcus Ericsson
- US TV and streaming: NBC, Peacock
Indy 500 Odds 2023
|Driver
|Odds to Win
|Alex Palou
|+600
|Scott Dixon
|+700
|Pato O’Ward
|+800
|Takuma Sato
|+1000
|Felix Rosenqvist
|+1100
|Rinus Veekay
|+1200
|Scott McLaughlin
|+1200
|Alexander Rossi
|+1300
|Marcus Ericsson
|+1400
|Josef Newgarden
|+1600
|Santino Ferruci
|+1600
|Will Power
|+1800
|Tony Kanaan
|+2200
|Colton Herta
|+2600
|Kyle Kirkwood
|+3000
|Romain Grosjean
|+4000
|Helio Castroneves
|+4500
|Conor Daly
|+4500
|Ed Carpenter
|+ 4500
|Simon Pagenaud
|+5000
|Benjamin Pedersen
|+6500
|David Malukas
|+6500
|Marco Andretti
|+6500
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|+6500
|Graham Rahal
|+8000
|Stefan Wilson
|+11000
|Christian Lundgaard
|+11000
|Jack Harvey
|+16000
|Callum Ilott
|+16000
|Devlin Defrancesco
|+16000
|Sting Ray Robb
|+19000
|Agustin Canapino
|+20000
|Katherine Legge
|+20000
|RC Enerson
|+20000
Alex Palou is currently the Indy 500 favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook’s IndyCar odds at +600. Scott Dixon (+700), Pato O’Ward (+800), Takuma Sato (+1000), and Felix Rosenqvist (+1100) round out the top five.
2023 Indy 500 Predictions
While promising odds don’t guarantee a winner, I predict that Alex Palou will finish in the top spot this weekend. He has momentum on his side coming off a victory at the GMR Grand Prix two weeks ago. He’s also performed well at the Indy 500 in the past, finishing as the runner-up in 2021 before placing ninth last year. After finishing no worse than fifth in his last four races, Palou is well-positioned to take the flag here.
Indianapolis 500 Best Bet
There’s good value to be had with Palou at +600, but some bettors are looking for more than that. Taking that into account, Marcus Ericsson at +1400 odds is another viable option. Not only is he the returning champion, but he also won the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg earlier this season. We’ve seen five back-to-back Indy 500 winners in the past and Ericsson is more than talented enough to become the sixth.
