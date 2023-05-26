About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Betting May 26, 2023
Boardroom Staff

2023 Indianapolis 500: Who Are Bettors Backing at the Brickyard?

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Last Updated: May 27, 2023

This article originally appeared at FanDuel

Back to the Brickyard for racing’s grand old event! Let’s make some big Indy 500 predictions, plus the latest odds and insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2023 IndyCar season continues on Sunday, May 28 with the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. This will be the sixth race of the 2023 season so far.

The Indy 500 is one of the most exciting events in all of racing. The 500-mile, 200-lap race has created a plethora of moments in the past, taking careers to new heights in the process. So, who’ll be the latest victor to take home the checkered flag this year?

Get set for the rip-roaring action at the Brickyard with our big Indy 500 predictions, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

2023 Indy 500 Event Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Start Time: 11 a.m. ET
  • Laps: 100 (62.5 miles)
  • 2022 Winner: Marcus Ericsson
  • US TV and streaming: NBC, Peacock

The Indianapolis 500 is one of the most exciting events in all of racing. The 500-mile, 200-lap race has created a plethora of moments in the past, taking careers to new heights in the process. So, who’ll be the latest victor to take home the checkered flag this year?

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Indy 500 Odds 2023

DriverOdds to Win
Alex Palou+600
Scott Dixon+700
Pato O’Ward+800
Takuma Sato+1000
Felix Rosenqvist+1100
Rinus Veekay+1200
Scott McLaughlin+1200
Alexander Rossi+1300
Marcus Ericsson+1400
Josef Newgarden+1600
Santino Ferruci+1600
Will Power+1800
Tony Kanaan+2200
Colton Herta+2600
Kyle Kirkwood+3000
Romain Grosjean+4000
Helio Castroneves+4500
Conor Daly+4500
Ed Carpenter+ 4500
Simon Pagenaud+5000
Benjamin Pedersen+6500
David Malukas+6500
Marco Andretti+6500
Ryan Hunter-Reay+6500
Graham Rahal+8000
Stefan Wilson+11000
Christian Lundgaard+11000
Jack Harvey+16000
Callum Ilott+16000
Devlin Defrancesco+16000
Sting Ray Robb+19000
Agustin Canapino+20000
Katherine Legge+20000
RC Enerson+20000

Alex Palou is currently the Indy 500 favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook’s IndyCar odds at +600. Scott Dixon (+700), Pato O’Ward (+800), Takuma Sato (+1000), and Felix Rosenqvist (+1100) round out the top five.

2023 Indy 500 Predictions

While promising odds don’t guarantee a winner, I predict that Alex Palou will finish in the top spot this weekend. He has momentum on his side coming off a victory at the GMR Grand Prix two weeks ago. He’s also performed well at the Indy 500 in the past, finishing as the runner-up in 2021 before placing ninth last year. After finishing no worse than fifth in his last four races, Palou is well-positioned to take the flag here.

Indianapolis 500 Best Bet

There’s good value to be had with Palou at +600, but some bettors are looking for more than that. Taking that into account, Marcus Ericsson at +1400 odds is another viable option. Not only is he the returning champion, but he also won the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg earlier this season. We’ve seen five back-to-back Indy 500 winners in the past and Ericsson is more than talented enough to become the sixth.

Devon Platana

Read More: