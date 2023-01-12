The Highest-paid NFL Player on Every 2022-23 Playoff Team

From Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen to Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf, Boardroom celebrates the postseason performers earning the biggest NFL bags.

Making sense of the conventions of the NFL salary structure can be an awfully confusing pursuit.

Thanks to the intricacies of the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association, the total value of a player’s contract might be identical to both its salary cap footprint and the actual amount that ends up in his wallet before the taxman cometh. In many other cases, those three numbers could be wildly divergent from one another thanks to a mishmash of bonuses and incentives or the ways in which the salary cap accounts for base salary vs. bonus money differently.

On a related note, this means that the answer to a seemingly basic question — “who is the highest-paid NFL player?” — could have three different answers depending on whether you’re measuring by (a) 2022 salary, (b) total contract value, or (c) average annual contract value.

Fortunately, there will be no exam at the end of this story regarding the minutiae of the league’s CBA. But as the NFL postseason arrives, we set out to define who the best-paid guy in each of the three above categories happens to be for each playoff team.

Read on to find out which players lead their teams in all three of those metrics, earning them the mythical and much-sought-after Boardroom Triple Crown.

Every 2022-23 NFL Playoff Team’s Highest-paid Player

All salary data via Spotrac.

Highest 2022 salary : QB Lamar Jackson ($23,016,000) Click here to read the details of Jackson’s contract with the Ravens

: QB Lamar Jackson ($23,016,000) Biggest contract by total value : OT Ronnie Stanley (five years, $98,750,000)

: OT Ronnie Stanley (five years, $98,750,000) Biggest contract by average annual value: OT Ronnie Stanley ($19,750,000)

And so Lamar Jackson and the Ravens didn’t agree to terms today, I wrote about the four possibilities that could come between today and when the two sides reconvene sometime next year.



Read more about it @boardroom #RavensFlock | #NFLTwitter | #NFL https://t.co/iDtnXB3Nrl — Avatar Randall (@randalIwilliams) September 9, 2022

Highest 2022 salary : DT B.J. Hill ($15,000,000)

: DT B.J. Hill ($15,000,000) Biggest contract (total) : DE Trey Hendrickson (four years, $60,000,000) Click here to read the details of Hendrickson’s contract with the Bengals

: DE Trey Hendrickson (four years, $60,000,000) Biggest contract (AAV): DE Trey Hendrickson ($15,000,000)

Highest 2022 salary : QB Dak Prescott ($20,000,000) Click here to read the details of Prescott’s contract with the Cowboys

: QB Dak Prescott ($20,000,000) Biggest contract (total) : QB Dak Prescott (four years, $160,000,000)

: QB Dak Prescott (four years, $160,000,000) Biggest contract (AAV): QB Dak Prescott ($40,000,000)

Highest 2022 salary : WR Christian Kirk ($24,000,000)

: WR Christian Kirk ($24,000,000) Biggest contract (total) : WR Christian Kirk (four years, $72,000,000)

: WR Christian Kirk (four years, $72,000,000) Biggest contract (AAV): WR Christian Kirk, OT Cam Robinson ($18,000,000)

Highest 2022 salary : QB Patrick Mahomes ($29,450,000) Click here to read the details of Mahomes’ contract with the Chiefs

: QB Patrick Mahomes ($29,450,000) Biggest contract (total) : QB Patrick Mahomes (10 years, $450,000,000)

: QB Patrick Mahomes (10 years, $450,000,000) Biggest contract (AAV): QB Patrick Mahomes ($45,000,000)

Highest 2022 salary : CB J.C. Jackson, WR Mike Williams ($28,000,000)

: CB J.C. Jackson, WR Mike Williams ($28,000,000) Biggest contract (total) : OLB Khalil Mack (six years, $141,000,000)

: OLB Khalil Mack (six years, $141,000,000) Biggest contract (AAV): OLB Joey Bosa ($27,000,000)

Highest 2022 salary : WR Tyreek Hill ($26,885,000) Click here to read the details of Hill’s contract with the Dolphins

: WR Tyreek Hill ($26,885,000) Biggest contract (total) : WR Tyreek Hill (four years, $120,000,000)

: WR Tyreek Hill (four years, $120,000,000) Biggest contract (AAV): WR Tyreek Hill ($30,000,000)

The Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a package of picks and immediately locked him into a 4-year extension worth $120M — setting new records for average annual contract value and guaranteed money.



We dive into the details. ⤵️https://t.co/87AYQlNYut — Boardroom (@boardroom) March 23, 2022

Highest 2022 salary : OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux ($20,677,028)

: OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux ($20,677,028) Biggest contract (total) : WR Kenny Golladay (four years, $72,000,000)

: WR Kenny Golladay (four years, $72,000,000) Biggest contract (AAV): DE Leonard Williams ($21,000,000)

Highest 2022 salary : WR A.J. Brown ($24,220,000) Click here to read the details of Brown’s contract with the Eagles

: WR A.J. Brown ($24,220,000) Biggest contract (total) : WR A.J. Brown (four years, $100,000,000)

: WR A.J. Brown (four years, $100,000,000) Biggest contract (AAV): WR A.J. Brown ($25,000,000)

Highest 2022 salary : WR Deebo Samuel ($25,200,000)

: WR Deebo Samuel ($25,200,000) Biggest contract (total) : OT Trent Williams (six years $138,060,000)

: OT Trent Williams (six years $138,060,000) Biggest contract (AAV): OT Trent Williams ($23,010,000)

Highest 2022 salary : WR D.K. Metcalf ($31,000,000)

: WR D.K. Metcalf ($31,000,000) Biggest contract (total) : WR D.K. Metcalf (three years, $72,000,000)

: WR D.K. Metcalf (three years, $72,000,000) Biggest contract (AAV): WR D.K. Metcalf ($24,000,000)

Boardroom’s “Triple Crown” Contracts of the 2023 NFL Postseason

Our honor roll of players who lead their respective teams in 2022 earnings, total contract value, and average annual contract value.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Eagles WR A.J. Brown

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf

