Nike Outruns Expectations with $46.7B Year in Revenue

The Swoosh is unstoppable. The Beaverton brand outdid expectations as it closed out its fiscal year with a $12.2 billion fourth quarter, bringing its revenue to $46.7 billion for the year. The news comes as the brand confirmed that it is in the process of creating a completely sustainable shoe. Nike is working on creating shoes featuring zero dye, zero water, and a brand new material unlike anything before, and is looking to debut the shoe in September of this year.

Adidas and WAGMI United Bring Crawley Town FC to Metaverse

Adidas wants to shape the future of soccer. The brand is partnering with crypto investment organization WAGMI United, which recently purchased English tier 2 football club Crawley Town FC. Both companies will work to create a unique NFT collection released on July 6. Wagmi hopes to advance the club to the Premier League, giving crypto investors part ownership of the club.

NFLPA Grabs an Equity Stake in Sports Data Labs

Big data has come for the NFL. Last year, the league entered into a number of contracts, solidifying the role of data science in the game. Now, the players have positioned themselves to benefit from the use of their own metrics. According to Sportico, the NFLPA acquired an equity stake in Sports Data Labs. With the agreement, SD Labs looks to create new fan engagement opportunities and players will be entitled to a “healthy chunk” of the revenue, according to reports.

Alex Wagner Taking Over Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC Program

The landscape of talking heads is getting a makeover. Rachel Maddow is stepping down from her nightly news spot at MSNBC; however, she inked a contract that will keep her with the channel through 2024. Maddow will be replaced by Alex Wagner, who has a deep resumé that includes time spent at CBS News, Fader, and a previous stint with the network. Wagner’s debut will take place on August 16.

LeBron James Defeats Michael Jordan in Tequila Battle

LeBron James is statistically better than Michael Jordan. At least when it comes to tequila. James’ Lobos 1707 Tequila was named Best Reposado Tequila at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, beating out Jordan’s Cincoro brand.

Miami QB Jaden Rashada Reportedly Signs Record $9.5M NIL Deal

The future is looking bright for Jaden Rashada. After reportedly turning down an $11 million deal from the University of Florida, the 4-star recruit committed to The U and unlocked a $9.5 million NIL deal with Miami booster John Ruiz. As reported, the agreement is recognized as the largest NIL deal of all time.

Metta World Peace and Paul Pierce Collab on Exclusive NFTs

Metta World Peace and Paul Pierce have put their historic on-court beef aside. The players are collaborating under Metta’s company “Meta Panda Club” to create premiere NFTs. The brand aims to collaborate with athletes to produce NFTs with professional sports leagues, teams, and previous players. The company will launch an exclusive Paul Pierce “The Truth’’ NFT set to finalize minting on Monday.

Goldman Sachs Raising $2B to Purchase Crypto Lender Celsius

Goldman Sachs believes in the power of cryptocurrency. The global investment company is raising $2 billion to purchase Celsius, a crypto lending company. Celsius recently paused all withdrawals, swaps, and transfers between accounts due to a 50% decline in the value of assets deposited on its platform this year. Goldman Sachs would allow investors to buy up Celsius’ assets at a heavily discounted rate, should the company go bankrupt.