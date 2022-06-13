Floyd Mayweather Finds New Home in International Boxing Hall of Fame

One night in upstate New York, Floyd Mayweather found a new title that he coveted more than all the rest. Mayweather headlined the three classes of new inductees into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He remained undefeated in his tenure, logging 50 wins in his professional career. He thanked his opponents in his emotional speech, noting that he would not be there without them. Also among the evening’s inductees included “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Wladimir Klitschko, Holly Holm, and Laila Ali.

Crypto Crash Continues

While there may have been a momentary reprieve from the crypto winter, cryptocurrencies have dipped even further — dropping to their lowest levels since December. Bitcoin is currently valued below $25,000 – a loss of 15% – while Ethereum hovers around $1,200 (-19%). Amidst the downward swing, the market capitalization had fell below $1 trillion for the first time since January.

Jennifer Hudson Joins Elite EGOT Club

The annual Tony Awards are in the books. Amidst the top awards for Broadway’s best, one star emerged as the night’s biggest winner and joined a very exclusive club. Jennifer Hudson took home the night’s prize for her role as a producer for A Strange Loop. With the award, the singer catapulted to EGOT status. She previously netted an Oscar for her Dreamgirls performance, two Grammys, and an Emmy for producing and providing voice acting for the short Baba Yaga. Hudson joins an elite group of 17 individuals to ever achieve the honor, which includes John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg.

WNBA Film “Unfinished Business” Gets Tribeca Treatment

The WNBA season is well underway. In the wake of its 26th year, the league is looking to the future, while celebrating the past. On Monday, the “definitive” WNBA documentary Unfinished Business will debut at the Tribeca Festival. The film features WNBA stars of yesterday and today, including Rebecca Lobo, Teresa Witherspoon, Sabrina Ionescu, and more. The film will feature a panel that includes current and former players from the New York Liberty.

UFC Doubles Down on the Blockchain with VeChain $100M Deal

The cooling crypto market has had minimal effect on its stronghold as an expansive sporting sponsor. The UFC became the most recent league to ink a deal with a major crypto company, as it signed a five-year, $100 million deal with VeChain. It is the second major crypto deal for the Endeavor-owned venture. The UFC previously signed a kit deal with Crypto.com in 2021.

Questlove Fronts New Campaign for The New York Times

Since the legendary Roots crew burst onto the scene in 1994, the band’s drummer Questlove has established himself as a cornerstone of American pop culture. From serving as the musical producer for Hamilton to directing the Oscar-winning film Summer of Soul, his curiosity has jumpstarted countless projects that have left a lasting impact on the culture. Now, Questlove is fronting a new ad campaign for The New York Times. The ad was shot at New York’s legendary Electric Lady Studios and fronts the Times’ newest feature, Story Portrait.