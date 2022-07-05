Brittney Griner Pens Appeal to White House

Brittney Griner is in the middle of a difficult trial in Russia. The Phoenix Mercury star was playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg in the offseason when she was detained en route home under suspicion of transporting hashish oil. On Monday, the White House received a hand-written letter from Griner appealing for her release. In the heartfelt plea, Griner wrote, “As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever.” Griner has been detained since February 17.

Joey Chestnut Remains Hot Dog King Despite Brush with Protester

It’s a tradition unlike any other. No, we are not talking about the Masters, but rather the Nathan’s hot dog contest that takes place on Coney Island every 4th of July. This year, the reigning champion, Joey Chestnut took to the stage in search of his 15th title. Chestnut took down a protester decked out as Darth Vader, but was undeterred as he cruised to victory and with 63 hot dogs.

Mike Grier Set to Become NHL’s First-ever Black GM

The San Jose Sharks are making moves. The NHL franchise will unveil Mike Grier as its new GM during a press conference scheduled for later this afternoon. With the appointment, Grier becomes the NHL’s first-ever Black general manager. He played 15 years in the league and most recently served as an operations advisor to the New York Rangers.

Urban Aroma Appoints John Monopoly as CEO, Releases Summer Series Lineup

Urban Aroma is committed to destigmatizing cannabis by offering consumers with education and information about the power of the plant. Last month, the company tapped John Monopoly – who has spent much of his career working alongside Kanye West. The former GOOD Music president will work alongside Dead Prez’s M-1 to grow the brand. As part of the new chapter, they are kicking off a Summer Series that will feature Rakim, Styles P, and more. Boardroom sat down with the two legends to discuss what lies ahead.

Bad Bunny Reclaims Billboard 200 Top Slot with ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Bad Bunny is the king of the summer. The Puerto Rican superstar climbed back to the top of the Billboard charts with his album Un Verano Sin Ti. The album, which was released in May, hit the Number 1 spot immediately, but this week marks its third trip to the top, moving over 100,000 albums for the eighth consecutive week.

Surf’s Up with New Christian Dior Collection

The summer’s hallmark holiday weekend may be over, but things are only beginning to heat up. Christian Dior unveiled its newest project, Dioriviera. The couture surfboard is the brainchild of Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, and channels “freedom and adventure.” The board is available on the Dior website and runs at a price of $10,000.

Teamworks Raises $50M in Successful Series D

It takes a whole lot of coordination to successfully run a professional sports team. Teamworks aims to ensure that franchises have the operational support required to keep things on track. The Durham-based company completed a successful Series D bringing in $50 million, led by Delta-V Capital. David Robinson and Marcus Mariota are listed among the company’s investors.

Deezer Goes Public via SPAC

After achieving a valuation over 1 billion Euros, French streaming company Deezer is confronting a fiscally challenging time with some market moves as it went public via SPAC. France’s finance minister Bruno Le Maire praised the move, calling it “not only an economic and technological success, but it is also a cultural success.” Deezer’s shares dropped nearly a quarter following the listing.