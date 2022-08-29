Rory McIlroy Storms Back to Win FedEx Cup Title

Rory McIlroy won’t wait until TMRW to make waves in the PGA Tour. The Irish golfer posted an impressive 21 under-par performance in Atlanta to win the Tour Championship. The event marked the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and the win netted McIlroy the top slot in the rankings and a cool $18 million payout. McIlroy took home $26.7 million total prize money on the season. Scottie Scheffler entered the week No. 1 and had a dominant lead heading into Sunday’s round, but shot three over par, which put him one stroke off of the lead and in the No. 2 slot.

Snoop Dogg & Eminem Spark a Joint and Adventure to the Metaverse in VMA Performance

It was a big night in Newark last night as the MTV VMAs returned to their fullest form. The evening was marked by performances from some of the industry’s biggest names, including Snoop Dogg and Eminem. The two kicked off their performance on their collab “From the D 2 the LBC” by lighting up a massive fake joint and transporting themselves to the metaverse where their Bored Ape Club NFTs took the stage. The night also honored Nicki Minaj with the Video Vanguard Award, and Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance and announced an upcoming album Midnights slated for October.

Bitcoin Drops Below $20k for First Time Since June

For a moment, it appeared that crypto was back on the rise. To kickstart the new week, Bitcoin dropped below the $20,000 threshold for the first time since June. The most recent dip comes in the wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell‘s speech in Jackson Hole, WY on Friday. Powell indicated that despite evidence of improvement, the economy continues to be in a perilous spot. Investors reacted accordingly, leading to a drop in the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Crypto wasn’t the only market impacted. Bloomberg estimates that the speech precipitated a $78B drop in the wealth cap of the richest Americans.

Hawaii Ends Dominant Run with Little League World Series Title

Over the last two weeks, Hawaii has been the team to beat in the Little League World Series action. Now, the next generation of baseball talent has its newest champion with the team taking the title in a 13-3 rout of Curaçao. The game was called after four innings due to the domination. It marks the fourth Little League World Series title for the team.

Nike Nets $183.6M in NFT Sales

Brands are all in on NFTs. Over the course of the last year, we’ve seen rollouts from the likes of Gucci, Tiffany’s, and so many more. A recent report highlights that Nike has generated the highest amount of sales, bringing in $183.6 million. The Swoosh far outpaced all other brands with Dolce & Gabbana ($23.6 million) and Tiffany’s ($12.6 million) taking the second and third slots on the list.

Little Caesars Extends Official NFL Partnership with Matthew Stafford Collab

The NFL has a new official pizza sponsor. Little Caesars inked a deal with the shield this off-season. Now, they’re teaming up with Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford for a new campaign. In the ad, Stafford prepares for the big moment: getting his Little Caesars pizza ordered and delivered before the game. The collab is part of the wide-ranging partnership between Little Caesars and the NFL, which also includes community giveback through The Little Caesars® Love Kitchen.