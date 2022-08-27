Julio Rodríguez, Mariners Ink Massive Extension

J-Rod was the shining star of this year’s MLB All-Star events. Now, the Mariners are making sure that Julio Rodríguez calls Seattle home for years to come. The 21-year-old inked a new deal with the team that will guarantee him at least $200 million over the next 14 years, with that number possibly inflating to as high as $400 million.

Fueled by Serena Williams, Meghan Markle Takes the Top Spot in Spotify Podcast Rankings

What do you do when you renounce a title as a princess? Meghan Markle is finding out. The former member of the British royal family and Prince Harry signed a deal with Spotify in 2020. In her first podcast Archetypes, Markle is sitting down with women who are changing the game. The first episode dropped this week and features her good friend Serena Williams. Markle shot to the top of the Spotify streaming charts, dethroning Joe Rogan.

Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles Front New Top Shot Collection

The WNBA is on the rise. As the playoffs break viewership records, the game is bidding farewell to two of the best to ever do it. Top Shot revealed two upcoming drops dedicated to the two icons. First up, the Metallic Gold Limited Edition, which will feature Sylvia Fowles. Then Sue Bird will front the Game Recognizes Game pack. In addition, Dapper Labs will donate $100,000 to the National Women’s Law Center.

NBC Exploring Possibility of Cutting 10PM Programming

Live sports are driving the major networks, but at what cost? The Wall Street Journal reports that NBC is exploring the option of cutting original programming during the 10 o’clock hour due to budgetary constraints. The network has disproportionately invested in live event coverage in recent years, but the expanded sports slate is cutting into the overall budget. As a result, the Peacock is considering substantial changes to the network’s operations in the months ahead.

Lil Nas X Tapped as US Ambassador for YSL Beauté

Lil Nas X is an industry baby. The 23-year-old singer and rapper has made a career out of being unapologetically himself. Now, he has signed with YSL Beauté as the brand’s US ambassador. In a statement to Variety, Lil Nas X confirmed the news, saying, “Shout out to YSL for embracing me and my campness and for inspiring change for the next generation of beauty.”