Kevin Hart Cooks up New Business with LA Eatery

Kevin Hart is partnering with Inner City Arts on his newest venture in LA. My Hart House aims to disrupt the fast food industry with healthier options for consumers and the planet at the same affordable prices. Doors open for the new joint on Aug. 25, with 10% of opening day profits going towards the Inner City Arts initiative.

Megan Rapinoe, 35V Headline All-Star Team of Happy Viking Investors

Venus Williams and her crew are building the Happy Viking team. The superfood nutrition company revealed a new group of investors to give people “the opportunity to eat healthy, feel good, and live out their dreams.” The all-star list includes Megan Rapinoe, Michelle Wie, Peloton lead instructor Robin Arzón, Serena Williams, and Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman‘s 35V. Together, they are helping to support Venus’ mission of building a world-class nutrition company.

Drake Drops the Beatles with Most Top 5 Billboard Hot 100 Hits

Drake is doing a whole lot more than simply Staying Alive. Drizzy’s appearance on the new DJ Khaled track has launched him onto the Billboard Hot 100 for the 30th time. With this accomplishment, he overtakes The Beatles‘ record as the most-ever Top 5 appearances. Boardroom broke down every time Aubrey has appeared on the charts.

Odell Beckham Jr. Details Ink With Cash App

Odell Beckham Jr. and tattoo artist Ganja have a long-standing relationship, and it’s on display for Cash App. Beckham recently spoke with Boardroom, including touching on a 15-second commercial as part of the mobile payment service’s first-ever brand campaign entitled “That’s Money.” During the commercial, Beckham is shown getting a neck tattoo from Ganja which reads “I am what I am,” and sending $7,500 to his Cash App account. The campaign also includes separate spots from superstars Serena Williams and Kendrick Lamar.

Naomi Osaka’s KINLÒ Teams With NCAA Athletes

Naomi Osaka hand-picked five NCAA athletes to help spread the gospel of glow. The superstar selected Deja Kelly (North Carolina women’s basketball), Reilyn Turner (UCLA women’s soccer), Robert Dillingham (Kentucky basketball commit) and Xolani Hodel (Stanford beach volleyball) to help her raise awareness about the importance of SPF use for melanin-rich skin. With KINLÒ‘s “Glow Rich” campaign, Osaka and the selected athletes will educate consumers about sunscreen and the power of sun protection.

Bryce Young Locks in NIL Deal with Dollar Shave Club

Bryce Young has added yet another NIL deal to his résumé. The Crimson Tide QB has inked an agreement with Dollar Shave Club — adding to his lengthy list of NIL deals, which have locked in some serious cash for the Heisman winner. Alex Scarborough reports that some of those deals are worth more than $800,000, and that he’s entertained collabs that would bring in over $1 million each.

Cannabis Museum Blazes its Way to New York City

New York City is getting a 30,000-square-foot immersive cannabis adventure. Former Las Vegas nightclub entrepreneur Robert Frey is turning a building in the SoHo district into The House of Cannabis on a 10-year lease. The experience includes rotating art exhibitions extolling the cultural influence of the plant.⁠ Frey told the media that the new experiential museum will include “LED light shows, sound technology, digital journeys, and even smell to create an all-around 4-D experience.”

Billionaire Boys Club Drops Limited Yankees Collection

The Bronx Bombers are the newest members of the Billionaire Boys Club. Pharrell Williams‘ clothing line is releasing a limited edition collection with the New York Yankees. The collab drops on Aug. 22. It includes New York street style staples, including a denim OG fitted hat, a Stadium Satin Jacket, t-shirts, and sweatpants. The N.E.R.D. frontman will throw out the opening pitch during the Yankee game on launch day to promote the release.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Receives Marvel Facelift

Marvel is ensuring that FIFA 23 legends return to the pitch. The popular EA Sports title announced a collaboration with Marvel that will bring soccer legends to the pitch. The legends will be reimagined and inspired by Marvel Comics in their FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) cards. Vanity items include tifos, kits, balls, and more, with fans also having a chance to obtain future Marvel comic books.