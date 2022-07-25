David Ortiz Heads to Cooperstown As First-ever First Ballot DH

David Ortiz’s legendary baseball career has earned him countless accolades. The three-time World Series Champion became the first career designated hitter to be selected on his first ballot into Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame. Big Papi becomes the fourth Dominican-born player enshrined in the Hall, joining his championship teammate Pedro Martinez. The class of 2022 will include seven new inductees: Jim Kaat, Bud Fowler, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Buck O’Neil, and Gil Hodges.

Harry Styles Returns as Eros in Upcoming Marvel Films

There was only one direction that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige wanted the role of Eros to go. During this year’s San Diego ComicCon, Feige announced the return of Harry Styles to the MCU, retaining his position of Eros, AKA Starfox, and the brother of Thanos. Styles previously appeared in the role during Marvel’s trademark post-scene credits of the 2021 movie Eternals.

Red Sox & Mass Mutual Ink $170M Patch Deal

After a difficult weekend on the road, the Red Sox could use a W. Sports Business Journal reports that the Red Sox have inked the largest patch deal on record to date, linking with Mass Mutual for a 10-year agreement. The deal is worth a reported $17 million per year.

Muhammad Ali’s “Rumble in the Jungle” Belt Auctions for $6.18M

The legacy of Muhammad Ali lives. Ali faced George Foreman in 1974 in the event billed as “arguably the greatest sporting event of the 20th century.” Now, 48 years later, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay added the winner’s belt to his iconic memorabilia collection with a $6.18 million bid. It was previously purchased for $358,000 in 2016.

XFL Announces Return, Unveils Eight New Teams

The XFL has returned, but not as the gimmicky “He Hate Me” league that football fans may remember. Under the ownership of The Rock and Dany Garcia, the company has rebranded as a developmental territory for the NFL. The league revealed its new team destinations: Arlington, Houston, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington, DC. Former NFL players Rod Woodson and Hines Ward will coach Vegas and San Antonio, respectively. While former University of Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will coach the Arlington, Texas team at Choctaw Stadium.

Ukrainian Ex-Laker Slava Medvedenko Auctions Championship Rings for Foundation

Slava Medvedenko wants to make sure that kids in his native country have access to high-quality facilities. The former Lakers forward won NBA championship titles with the team during the 2001 and 2002 seasons. He teamed up with SCP Auctions to auction them off, with all proceeds going to his Fly High Foundation. Alongside his championship rings, the items in the lot also include t-shirts, jerseys, and sneakers from his time with the team. With the proceeds, Medvedenko plans to rebuild Ukrainian gyms bombed by Russian troops.

Jennifer Lopez Expands Empire with New Beauty Brand

Show, don’t tell. That’s Jennifer Lopez‘s motto. The newly married 53-year-old megastar is boosting her business empire with the launch of JLo Body, a high-end skin and body product line that serves as an extension of her JLo Beauty line. To promote the brand, Lopez posed in a campaign, proving the results of her magic formula. With the line, Lopez aims to promote self-care and more confidence.

Ty Law, Eric Dickerson Join Unicorn Hunters Brand Ambassador Team

Unicorn Hunters continues to build its ambassadorship through the NFL. Hall of Fame players Ty Law and Eric Dickerson are the latest to join the company, which creates a new way to invest by combining TV entertainment with wealth-growth potential for individual investors and founders. Previously, Boardroom reported the addition of Ezekiel Elliott and Ja’Marr Chase, alongside Cris Carter and Rod Woodson, who are also global ambassadors for the project.