NBA Free Agency Begins, Jokic Nets Largest Contract in League History 

Nobody can deny the talent of two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, and the Denver Nuggets kicked off free agency season by running him his check. Jokic signed a five-year, $270 million supermax extension, making it the largest in NBA history. The blockbuster deal includes a player option and a trade kicker with a total value of $303 million over six years. Elsewhere around the league, CAA Basketball co-head Jessica Holtz stayed busy as she secured supermax deals for Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns with the Suns and the Timberwolves, respectively.

FTX Accelerates BlockFi Purchase for Reported $25 Million

Crypto may be crashing, but FTX – one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges – continues to make moves. The company originally provided a $250 million emergency line of credit to crypto lender BlockFi. Now, FTX is in advanced talks to purchase BlockFi in a deal expected to be signed by the end of this week and worth an estimated $25 million. Earlier this year, BlockFi was valued at $3 billion, reflecting a 99% decrease in value.

Elena Delle Donne, Nike Unveil the DELDON 1

For the last several months, two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne has been sporting an unidentifiable sneaker, baffling sneakerheads. Finally, she revealed it as her first signature shoe with Nike. Currently, the shoe is reported to hit shelves in October.

Logan Paul Jumps into the Ring with the WWE

Logan Paul is headed to the WWE. The social media mega-influencer is no stranger to the ring, having shown up and put on a show at last year’s Wrestlemania. Paul broke the news to his 23 million Instagram followers. As part of the agreement, Paul will appear at a number of events in 2023, including multiple WWE premium live events.

Boardroom caught up with Paul at this year’s VeeCon to discuss his newest endeavors in the world of Web3. Check it out.

Ice Cube Partners With the NFL to Elevate Black Businesses

Ice Cube’s sports initiatives don’t just stop with the Big 3. The NFL announced a brand new partnership with the west coast legend’s Contract with Black America Institute. Together, Cube and the NFL aim to increase community equity and empower Black-owned businesses within the tech and finance industries.

Under Armour Releases Historic Curry Flow 9 “2974” Colorway

Last season, Stephen Curry surged into the record books, breaking the all-time NBA three-point record, surpassing Ray Allen’s marker. To celebrate, FTX launched 2,974 NFTs that were digital replicas of his game-work shoes. Now, the Curry Flow 9 is being immortalized by Under Armour in a physical version as well. The limited colorway is available for $160 on the Curry Brand website.

Paris Saint Germain Inks Jersey Deal with Qatar Airways

Messi and Mbappe will have new drips on the pitch this season thanks to PSG’s newest deal. Paris Saint Germain linked with Qatar Airways for a new jersey deal worth an estimated $84 million annually. The airline has worked in collaboration with the hugely popular team dating back to 2020, collaborating on fan experiences and content.

TikTok Megastar Khaby Lame Teams up With Binance

TikTok’s biggest star wants to debunk crypto myths. On the heels of Cristiano Ronaldo joining the crypto company as a global ambassador, Binance inked a deal with TikTok sensation Khaby Lame, who has over 145 million fans on the platform. Through their collaboration, the pair will aim to educate the world about cryptocurrency and launch an NFT collection in the process.

Denver Post Aims to Sell Nearly $43M of Colorado Rockies Shares

Looking to get in on a major league ownership team? Now could be your time. The Denver Post is looking to sell a piece of its stake in the Colorado Rockies. The paper currently owns a 7.3% stake in the MLB club and is looking to sell half of its ownership, worth an estimated $43 million. The Rockies are estimated to be worth approximately $1.43 billion, ranking the franchise at number 22 in Major League Baseball.