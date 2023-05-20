As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, NBC Sports Group Chairman Pete Bevacqua.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting featured speaker Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports Group. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

As a global pandemic put everything on pause, NBC Sports looked to Pete Bevacqua as it sought to bring live sports back.

Bevacqua took over as Chairman of NBC Sports Group and its extensive portfolio of properties — including NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, and Golf Channel — in September 2020. In just over two years, he has been at the center of major media rights negotiations with the likes of the NFL and the PGA Tour. Bevacqua has also led NBC Sports through navigating the integration of sports betting and helped finalize a multi-year partnership with PointsBet.

Prior to joining the NBCUniversal family, Bevacqua served as CEO at the PGA of America after a long career as head of golf with Creative Artists Agency.

From the U.S. Open to Sunday Night Football and everything in between, Bevacqua offers a unique perspective on maximizing the viewer’s sports consumption experience.

Learn more about Pete Bevacqua’s Game Plan below.

Pete Bevacqua’s Game Plan

Background & Career

Resides in New York City

Graduate of the University of Notre Dame & Georgetown University Law Center

2020-present : Chairman, NBC Sports Group

: Chairman, NBC Sports Group 2018-2020 : President, NBC Sports Group

: President, NBC Sports Group 2012-2018: CEO, PGA of America

Accomplishments & Milestones

March of Dimes Sports Leadership Award (2016)

SportsBusiness Journal “Forty Under 40” (2009)

Member, Board of Directors, Brunswick School (CT)

Member, Board of Visitors, Georgetown Law Center

