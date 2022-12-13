A spot in the World Cup final is on the line! Get set for Wednesday’s semifinal clash with a big Morocco vs. France prediction, plus the latest odds and insights courtesy of FanDuel.
Who are these guys??? The breakout darlings of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are indisputably those rascally Atlas Lions of Morocco, who had already been playing with house money essentially since the tournament began. Suddenly, after an increasingly impressive string of thrilling victories that has included notable scalps like Belgium, Spain, and most recently Portugal, they find themselves at the doorstep of an unprecedented World Cup final appearance — no African nation had ever made it to a semifinal until now.
Right on cue, standing between them and even more history is France, a side ludicrously stacked with world-beating stars and the defending World Cup champions to boot.
No pressure, guys.
Ahead of Tuesday’s rapturously intriguing clash, let’s lock in for a fearless France vs. Morocco prediction and run through the latest odds and props straight from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
France vs. Morocco Odds to Win: World Cup Semifinal
All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook. Numbers are subject to change.
To qualify for the next round
France: -440
Morocco: +330
Moneyline (after 90 minutes + injury time)
France: -190
Morocco: +650
Draw: +280
Draw no bet (after 90 minutes + injury time)
France: -700
Morocco: +430
Morocco-France Game Props
Over/under total goals
OVER 1.5: -250
UNDER: 1.5: +200
OVER 2.5: +126
UNDER 2.5: -152
OVER 3.5: +340
UNDER 3.5: -480
Both teams to score?
Yes: +134
No: -172
Both teams to score AND over/under 2.5 goals
YES and OVER 2.5: +200
YES and UNDER 2.5: +700
NO and OVER 2.5: +550
NO and UNDER 2.5: -110
Number of corner kicks:
UNDER 9: +115
EXACTLY 9: +600
OVER 9: -110
FRA vs. MAR Player Prop Bets
First goalscorer
- Kylian Mbappé: +340
- Olivier Giroud: +500
- Marcus Thuram: +550
- Randal Kolo Muani: +650
- Antoine Griezmann: +650
- Kingsley Coman: +750
- NO GOALSCORER: +750
- Ousmane Dembele: +800
- Jordan Veretout: +1000
- Matteo Guendouzi: +1300
- Youssef En-Nesyri: +1300
- Theo Hernandez: +1400
- Abderrazak Hamdallah: +1400
- Eduardo Camavinga: +1600
- Adrien Rabiot: +1600
- Sofiane Boufal: +1700
- Hakim Ziyech: +1900
Anytime goalscorer
- Kylian Mbappé: +135
- Olivier Giroud: +195
- Marcus Thuram: +220
- Randal Kolo Muani: +260
- Antoine Griezmann: +270
- Kingsley Coman: +320
- Ousmane Dembele: +330
- Jordan Veretout: +440
- Youssef En-Nesyri: +500
- Abderrazak Hamdallah: +550
- Matteo Guendouzi: +550
- Theo Hernandez: +600
- Eduardo Camavinga: +700
- Adrien Rabiot: +700
- Sofiane Boufal: +700
- Hakim Ziyech: +750
- Selim Amallah: +900
- Abdelhamid Sabiri: +900
- Abdessamad Ezzalzouli: +900
- Aurélien Tchouaméni: +1000
- Ilias Chair: +1000
- Zakaria Aboukhlal: +1000
- Anass Zaroury: +1100
- Axel Disasi: +1200
- William Saliba: +1300
- Benjamin Pavard: +1300
- Jules Koundé: +1300
France vs. Morocco Prediction & Best Bet
As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel:
What a run by Morocco. This is a country that wasn’t expected to make it out of the group stage, let alone become the first African nation to make a semifinals appearance. The Moroccans’ defense has been superb, posting back-to-back clean sheets, but going up against France is a whole other beast.
The French got by England despite being outplayed for most of the match. France committed more fouls, tallied fewer shots on goal, and fell short in pass accuracy. Didier Deschamps’ team came out on top because it knows how to win. In fact, France has lost just one of its last 12 World Cup matches.
Experience trumps momentum in spots like this, so I feel comfortable trusting France to advance.
MOROCCO VS. FRANCE FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: FRA 1, MAR 0
BEST BET: Under 2.5 goals (-152)
