A spot in the World Cup final is on the line! Get set for Wednesday’s semifinal clash with a big Morocco vs. France prediction, plus the latest odds and insights courtesy of FanDuel.

Who are these guys??? The breakout darlings of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are indisputably those rascally Atlas Lions of Morocco, who had already been playing with house money essentially since the tournament began. Suddenly, after an increasingly impressive string of thrilling victories that has included notable scalps like Belgium, Spain, and most recently Portugal, they find themselves at the doorstep of an unprecedented World Cup final appearance — no African nation had ever made it to a semifinal until now.

Right on cue, standing between them and even more history is France, a side ludicrously stacked with world-beating stars and the defending World Cup champions to boot.

No pressure, guys.

Ahead of Tuesday’s rapturously intriguing clash, let’s lock in for a fearless France vs. Morocco prediction and run through the latest odds and props straight from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

France vs. Morocco Odds to Win: World Cup Semifinal

To qualify for the next round

France: -440

Morocco: +330

Moneyline (after 90 minutes + injury time)

France: -190

Morocco: +650

Draw: +280

Draw no bet (after 90 minutes + injury time)

France: -700

Morocco: +430

Morocco-France Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 1.5: -250

UNDER: 1.5: +200

OVER 2.5: +126

UNDER 2.5: -152

OVER 3.5: +340

UNDER 3.5: -480

Both teams to score?

Yes: +134

No: -172

Both teams to score AND over/under 2.5 goals

YES and OVER 2.5: +200

YES and UNDER 2.5: +700

NO and OVER 2.5: +550

NO and UNDER 2.5: -110

Number of corner kicks:

UNDER 9: +115

EXACTLY 9: +600

OVER 9: -110

FRA vs. MAR Player Prop Bets

First goalscorer

Kylian Mbappé : +340

: +340 Olivier Giroud : +500

: +500 Marcus Thuram : +550

: +550 Randal Kolo Muani : +650

: +650 Antoine Griezmann : +650

: +650 Kingsley Coman : +750

: +750 NO GOALSCORER : +750

: +750 Ousmane Dembele : +800

: +800 Jordan Veretout : +1000

: +1000 Matteo Guendouzi : +1300

: +1300 Youssef En-Nesyri : +1300

: +1300 Theo Hernandez : +1400

: +1400 Abderrazak Hamdallah : +1400

: +1400 Eduardo Camavinga : +1600

: +1600 Adrien Rabiot : +1600

: +1600 Sofiane Boufal : +1700

: +1700 Hakim Ziyech: +1900

Anytime goalscorer

Kylian Mbappé : +135

: +135 Olivier Giroud : +195

: +195 Marcus Thuram : +220

: +220 Randal Kolo Muani : +260

: +260 Antoine Griezmann : +270

: +270 Kingsley Coman : +320

: +320 Ousmane Dembele : +330

: +330 Jordan Veretout : +440

: +440 Youssef En-Nesyri : +500

: +500 Abderrazak Hamdallah : +550

: +550 Matteo Guendouzi : +550

: +550 Theo Hernandez : +600

: +600 Eduardo Camavinga : +700

: +700 Adrien Rabiot : +700

: +700 Sofiane Boufal : +700

: +700 Hakim Ziyech : +750

: +750 Selim Amallah : +900

: +900 Abdelhamid Sabiri : +900

: +900 Abdessamad Ezzalzouli : +900

: +900 Aurélien Tchouaméni : +1000

: +1000 Ilias Chair : +1000

: +1000 Zakaria Aboukhlal : +1000

: +1000 Anass Zaroury : +1100

: +1100 Axel Disasi : +1200

: +1200 William Saliba : +1300

: +1300 Benjamin Pavard : +1300

: +1300 Jules Koundé: +1300

France vs. Morocco Prediction & Best Bet

As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel:

What a run by Morocco. This is a country that wasn’t expected to make it out of the group stage, let alone become the first African nation to make a semifinals appearance. The Moroccans’ defense has been superb, posting back-to-back clean sheets, but going up against France is a whole other beast.

The French got by England despite being outplayed for most of the match. France committed more fouls, tallied fewer shots on goal, and fell short in pass accuracy. Didier Deschamps’ team came out on top because it knows how to win. In fact, France has lost just one of its last 12 World Cup matches.

Experience trumps momentum in spots like this, so I feel comfortable trusting France to advance.

MOROCCO VS. FRANCE FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: FRA 1, MAR 0

BEST BET: Under 2.5 goals (-152)

