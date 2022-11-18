F1 Announces All-Women Academy for Young Drivers

Could we see women in an F1 Grand Prix race in the near future? F1 Academy hopes to help make it happen.

Formula 1 took a major step toward welcoming women drivers to its ranks on Friday.

The FIA has announced a new, all-women academy set to launch in 2023. An effort to steer them into a pro racing career, the Formula 4-level series will start in 2023. It will comprise of a 15-car grid with five teams each entering three cars. These teams will be existing outfits across Formula 2 and Formula 3, racing over seven rounds that will be made up of three races. One round is likely to occur on an F1 weekend.

Introducing F1 Academy



A new all-female driver category which aims to develop and prepare young female drivers#F1Academy pic.twitter.com/45xUjprcjt — Formula 1 (@F1) November 18, 2022

“Everyone should have the opportunity to follow their dreams and achieve their potential and Formula 1 wants to ensure we are doing everything we can to create greater diversity and routes into this incredible sport,” Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“That is why I am delighted to announce the F1 Academy that will give young female drivers the best chance to fulfil their ambitions through a comprehensive programme that supports their racing careers and gives them everything they need to move into F3 and hopefully to F2 and then the pinnacle of Formula 1.”

Racers will operate a Tatuus T421 chassis commonly seen in Formula 4, with engines provided by Autotecnica capable of 165 bhp and Pirelli tires. Bruno Michel, CEO of Formula Motorsport Ltd, which oversees Formula 2 and Formula 3, will supervise the enterprise. F1 does not intend this initiative to be a replacement for its all-women W series. Instead, think of it as supplementary. In October, F1 announced it would curtail its 2022 W Series due to funding concerns.

For the academy, F1 confirmed it will provide €150,000 ($154,962) in funding for each vehicle, though drivers will need to match the amount in order to enter. F1’s justification is that it’s a “fraction of the usual costs to enter comparable series,” and the rest of the budget will be provided by the teams.

The last woman to race in F1 was Lella Lombardi back in 1976.

