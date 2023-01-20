This week’s featured Boardroom parlay bet at FanDuel Sportsbook zeroes in on three NFL phenoms hoping to cash in with big-time contracts sooner rather than later.

There’s nothing like a contract year for an NFL player to show what they’re truly worth before they hit the open market. Fortunately, bettors like you and me don’t have to wait for free agency or extension season to secure a serious bag — that’s what parlay bets are for.

This weekend, Boardroom will debut its featured, expert-curated parlay alongside our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook featuring three rising NFL stars jockeying to graduate from their rookie scale salaries and cash in massively with new deals if they can keep the habit of hitting the overs on their prop bets as part of a spirited playoff run.

Let’s meet our three parlay playmakers, starting with a certain former No. 1 overall pick hoping to make it back to the Super Bowl.

Boardroom’s “Secure the Bag Parlay” at FanDuel Sportsbook: NFL Divisional Round

Odds for NFL Divisional Playoff games on Jan. 22. Numbers are subject to change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest figures.

Stay tuned — the Secure the Bag parlay will soon be live for all bettors at FanDuel Sportsbook.

LEG 1: Joe Burrow 250+ passing yards (-220)

Bengals @ Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 3:00 p.m. ET

As a third-year player, Joe Burrow is eligible for a contract extension for the first time following the current season.

Click here for the details of his rookie scale deal with the Bengals.

LEG 2: Brock Purdy OVER 236.5 passing yards (-114)

Cowboys @ 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m. ET

The breakout Niners QB isn’t just a rookie; as the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, his deal contains less than $100,000 in guaranteed money. He’s not extension-eligible for two more years — that’s a lot of time to earn a lot of cash.

Click here for the details of his “Mr. Irrelevant” contract with the 49ers.

LEG 3: Tony Pollard OVER 46.5 rushing yards (-114)

Cowboys @ 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m. ET

Pollard’s four-year rookie contract pays him just $965,000 this season, but it expires at the end of the season, sending him to the open market.

Click here for Boardroom’s commentary on Pollard’s upcoming free agency.

PARLAY ODDS: +397 ($100 bet wins a profit of $397)

Burrow’s $36.17 million rookie deal consists of one more guaranteed season and a fifth-year team option, but the NFL CBA mandates that a player can sign his first extension after Year Three. That puts the former LSU Tiger in the mix to meet or surpass the $230 million in total value both Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray secured this year, and perhaps the $242.59 million Russell Wilson received from the Broncos. Smashing his yardage overs certainly won’t hurt his case in that regard.

Brock Purdy, meanwhile, was the exact opposite of the No. 1 pick in his respective draft, in a manner of speaking. Selected at No. 262 overall out of Iowa State, the 49ers are suddenly in an intriguing spot regarding whether to invest in him rather than injured by highly-touted fellow rookie Trey Lance — and how much. A hot hand on football’s biggest stage could help answer that question post-haste.

Tony Pollard became Contract Year Tony Pollard this season, posting his first 1,000-yard campaign to go along with nine touchdowns and another 371 yards receiving — also a career high — and three more scores through the air. Given that his rookie contract paid him an average of less than $800,000 per season with a total of just $667,780 guaranteed, expect a notable pay raise for the versatile back no matter what the prop bet gods have in store for him this weekend.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Click here to download the app for iPhone and Android.

Read More: