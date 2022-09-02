It’s off to the Circuit Zandvoort in North Holland! Check out the latest F1 Dutch GP odds, props, and futures bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

The biggest auto racing competition in the world doesn’t have to travel far this week, as the action moves from Spa to Zandvoort for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, a trip of fewer than 200 miles.

Last weekend in Belgium, it was once again the Max Verstappen show, with the Red Bull star surging forth from a grid penalty and a P14 start to his ninth victory of the 2022 campaign, tightening his stranglehold on a second consecutive world championship in the country of his birth. Now, he can make it four victories in a row on the soil of the country whose flag he flies.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win

Dutch GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before Saturday qualifying.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -185

(Red Bull): -185 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +350

(Ferrari): +350 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +1000

(Ferrari): +1000 Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1100

(Red Bull): +1100 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1300

(Mercedes): +1300 George Russell (Mercedes): +1800

(Mercedes): +1800 Lando Norris (McLaren): +14000

F1 Dutch GP Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before Saturday qualifying.

Qualifying Winner

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -175

(Red Bull): -175 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +220

(Ferrari): +220 Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +750

(Red Bull): +750 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +750

(Ferrari): +750 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +2000

(Mercedes): +2000 George Russell (Mercedes): +2000

Podium Finish

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -330

(Red Bull): -330 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): -185

(Ferrari): -185 Sergio Perez (Red Bull): -160

(Red Bull): -160 Carlos Sainz Jr. (FerrarI): -115

(FerrarI): -115 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +160

(Mercedes): +160 George Russell (Mercedes): +220

(Mercedes): +220 Fernando Alonso (Alpine): +1800

(Alpine): +1800 Lando Norris (McLaren): +2200

(McLaren): +2200 Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +2800

(Alpine): +2800 Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren): +2800

Team of Winning Driver

Red Bull : -230

: -230 Ferrari : +220

: +220 Mercedes: +800

2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of Sept. 1

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -2400

(Red Bull): -2400 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +1300

(Ferrari): +1300 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +7500

(Mercedes): +7500 George Russell (Mercedes): +11000

(Mercedes): +11000 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +18000

2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of Sept. 1