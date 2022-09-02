It’s off to the Circuit Zandvoort in North Holland! Check out the latest F1 Dutch GP odds, props, and futures bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
The biggest auto racing competition in the world doesn’t have to travel far this week, as the action moves from Spa to Zandvoort for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, a trip of fewer than 200 miles.
Last weekend in Belgium, it was once again the Max Verstappen show, with the Red Bull star surging forth from a grid penalty and a P14 start to his ninth victory of the 2022 campaign, tightening his stranglehold on a second consecutive world championship in the country of his birth. Now, he can make it four victories in a row on the soil of the country whose flag he flies.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win
Dutch GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before Saturday qualifying.
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -185
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +350
- Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +1000
- Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1100
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1300
- George Russell (Mercedes): +1800
- Lando Norris (McLaren): +14000
F1 Dutch GP Prop Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before Saturday qualifying.
Qualifying Winner
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -175
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +220
- Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +750
- Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +750
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +2000
- George Russell (Mercedes): +2000
Podium Finish
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -330
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): -185
- Sergio Perez (Red Bull): -160
- Carlos Sainz Jr. (FerrarI): -115
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +160
- George Russell (Mercedes): +220
- Fernando Alonso (Alpine): +1800
- Lando Norris (McLaren): +2200
- Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +2800
- Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren): +2800
Team of Winning Driver
- Red Bull: -230
- Ferrari: +220
- Mercedes: +800
2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of Sept. 1
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -2400
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +1300
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +7500
- George Russell (Mercedes): +11000
- Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +18000
2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of Sept. 1
- Oracle Red Bull Racing: -2400
- Scuderia Ferrari: +1600
- Mercedes-AMG Petronas: +2100