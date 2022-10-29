F1 Betting: 2022 Mexico Grand Prix Odds & Prop Bets

Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images )

Boardroom dives into the latest Formula 1 betting odds and props from FanDuel Sportsbook for Sunday’s 2022 Mexico Grand Prix from Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

As Formula 1 continues its three-stop Western Hemisphere tour this weekend in Mexico City before venturing south to Brazil, Max Verstappen continued to tighten his vice grip on the 2022 season last weekend in Austin. In clinching his second straight title this season, the Red Bull Racing dynamo captured his absurd 13th checkered flag of the season, including seven of the last eight.

Lewis Hamilton, the man Verstappen usurped to take the F1 driver throne, was a bright spot last weekend in Texas. His second-place finish was just his seventh podium of the season and his first since capping off a five-race top-three streak on July 31 at the Hungarian Grand Prix. As racers set to navigate the highest elevation course of the season at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez — 7,342 feet — the race will air in the US on Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Since the Mexico Grand Prix returned to F1 in 2015, only three drivers have won the race; Verstappen in 2017, 2018, and 2021; Hamilton in 2016 and 2019; and Nico Rosberg in 2015. Could we add to that list this weekend?

With all that in mind, let’s run through the latest 2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook as we count down to Sunday.

F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win

Mexico Grand Prix odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 28.

2022 Mexico GP Prop Bets

Overall Qualifying Winner

Charles LeClerc (Ferrari) : +125

+125 Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +150

+150 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) : +600

: +600 Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +950

+950 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +2200

+2200 George Russell (Mercedes) : +3200

Team of Race-winning Driver

Red Bull: -320

-320 Ferrari: +320

+320 Mercedes: +550

Podium Finish

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -310

-310 Charles LeClerc (Ferrari) : -175

-175 Sergio Perez (Red Bull): -145

-145 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) : +110

: +110 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +120

+120 George Russell (Mercedes) : +175

Points Finish

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -600

-600 Charles LeClerc (Ferrari) : -550

-550 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): -550

-550 Sergio Perez (Red Bull): -550

-550 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) : -500

: -500 George Russell (Mercedes) : -440

