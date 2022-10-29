About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports October 29, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

F1 Betting: 2022 Mexico Grand Prix Odds & Prop Bets

F1 Mexico Grand Prix
Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images )
Boardroom dives into the latest Formula 1 betting odds and props from FanDuel Sportsbook for Sunday’s 2022 Mexico Grand Prix from Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

As Formula 1 continues its three-stop Western Hemisphere tour this weekend in Mexico City before venturing south to Brazil, Max Verstappen continued to tighten his vice grip on the 2022 season last weekend in Austin. In clinching his second straight title this season, the Red Bull Racing dynamo captured his absurd 13th checkered flag of the season, including seven of the last eight.

Lewis Hamilton, the man Verstappen usurped to take the F1 driver throne, was a bright spot last weekend in Texas. His second-place finish was just his seventh podium of the season and his first since capping off a five-race top-three streak on July 31 at the Hungarian Grand Prix. As racers set to navigate the highest elevation course of the season at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez — 7,342 feet — the race will air in the US on Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Since the Mexico Grand Prix returned to F1 in 2015, only three drivers have won the race; Verstappen in 2017, 2018, and 2021; Hamilton in 2016 and 2019; and Nico Rosberg in 2015. Could we add to that list this weekend?

With all that in mind, let’s run through the latest 2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook as we count down to Sunday.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win

Mexico Grand Prix odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 28.

2022 Mexico GP Prop Bets

Overall Qualifying Winner
  • Charles LeClerc (Ferrari) : +125
  • Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +150
  • Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +600
  • Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +950
  • Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +2200
  • George Russell (Mercedes) : +3200

Team of Race-winning Driver
  • Red Bull: -320
  • Ferrari: +320
  • Mercedes: +550

Podium Finish
  • Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -310
  • Charles LeClerc (Ferrari) : -175
  • Sergio Perez (Red Bull): -145
  • Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +110
  • Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +120
  • George Russell (Mercedes) : +175

Points Finish
  • Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -600
  • Charles LeClerc (Ferrari) : -550
  • Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): -550
  • Sergio Perez (Red Bull): -550
  • Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): -500
  • George Russell (Mercedes) : -440

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.