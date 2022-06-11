Daniel Dubois vs. Trevor Bryan Prediction & Picks

Powered by TheDuel.com and FanDuel

Get ready for Saturday’s heavyweight showdown in Miami with the latest odds, predictions, and picks at FanDuel Sportsbook for Daniel Dubois vs. Trevor Bryan.

Daniel Dubois vs. Trevor Bryan Date, Time & How to Watch

Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs) vs. Daniel Dubois (17-1, 16 KOs)

WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Championship

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Fight Time: Main card begins 8:00 p.m. ET; main event ringwalks are expected around 11 p.m. ET

Venue: Casino Miami Jai Alai, Miami, FL

Broadcast: FITE TV (US), BT Sport 1 (UK)

One of the biggest fights on the June boxing calendar for this weekend is a WBC (Regular) heavyweight title fight between belt-holder Trevor Bryan and hard-hitting British prospect Daniel Dubois. Neither one of these guys will be giving unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk a run for his money at the top of the division any time soon, but this is still a fun matchup with plenty of power on both sides.

Dubois vs. Bryan Purse

Don King won the purse bid for this fight, with an offer of $3.1 million, which blew out the reported second-placed offer of $2.5 million from Queensberry Promotions — Dubois’ promoter. Bryan is entitled to 55% of the purse (roughly $1.7 million) while Dubois is set to earn 45% ($1.4 million).

Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois Tale of the Tape

Name: Trevor Bryan — Daniel Dubois

Country: USA — United Kingdom

Age: 32 — 24

Height: 6-foot-4 — 6-foot-5

Reach: 79″ — 78″

Stance: Orthodox— Orthodox

Record: 22-0 –– 17-1

Dubois vs. Bryan Odds & Betting Info

Moneyline (2-way)

Trevor Bryan: +800

Daniel Dubois: -1450

Moneyline (3-way)

Trevor Bryan: +800

Daniel Dubois: -1150

Draw: +2000

Don King, now 90, is promoting Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois on Saturday night and today spoke for over 30 minutes as he hosted one of the most bizarre boxing press conferences ever…



[📽️ Don King Productions] pic.twitter.com/vi3HqVsJdN — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 8, 2022

Method of Victory

Bryan by KO/TKO: +1100

Bryan by Points: +1800

Dubois by KO/TKO: -480

Dubois by Points: +550

Draw: +2300

Bryan may be the champ, but he’s far from the favorite. Bryan closed as a ridiculous -2875 favorite in his last fight, but this is a massive leap in competition compared to Jonathan Guidry. Dubois closed favored at absurd -5000 and -7000 odds in his last two fights, and while he’s getting a huge step up in competition as well, this isn’t projected to be a close one.

Daniel Dubois vs. Trevor Bryan Prediction

Sometimes it can seem like the odds get out of hand on a young prospect taking on a veteran champ, but that’s not the case here.

Bryan holds the belt, sure, but he hasn’t exactly been fighting tom competition for it. And his last win was only a split decision against an opponent who should have been clearly outclassed. Guidry was just 3-0 as a pro, with wins over opponents who now hold records of 20-21-2, 10-11-1, and 8-10-1. It’s hard to get excited about anyone who has a close fight with Guidry.

Dubois does have one loss to his name, but he hasn’t made a habit of being in close fights. Each of his last eight wins have been by KO/TKO, and he was in a very close fight (winning on some media scorecards) before taking a shot to his injured eye and losing to Joe Joyce.

Despite being eight years younger, the taller Dubois has nearly as much experience as Bryan already, and this should be a breakout moment for the young Englishman.

Bet Dubois to win (-950)

— Jason Schandl

